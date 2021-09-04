ROM vs MAL Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Continental Cup T20I 2021, September 4, 6:00 PM IST

ROM vs MAL Dream11 team prediction and suggestions for today’s Continental Cup T20I 2021 between Romania and Malta: Romania and Malta are all set to lock horns with each other in the second semi-final of the Continental Cup T20I 2021. The contest will be played at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County on September 4, Saturday at 6:00 pm IST.

Both Romania and Malta are expected to give it their all to win the contest on Saturday. The team winning the semi-final game will confirm a berth for themselves in the final, scheduled on Sunday.

Romania are deemed as the favorites to win the Continental Cup. The team has been terrific in the competition so far. Romania won both their league games against the Czech Republic and Hungary to finish at the top of the Group B points table.

Malta, on the other hand, are second in Group A standings with two points under their belt. The team lost their first match against Luxembourg to make a comeback in the second match by scripting a seven-wicket win over Bulgaria.

Ahead of the match between Romania and Malta; here is everything you need to know:

ROM vs MAL Telecast

Romania vs Malta match will not be broadcast in India.

ROM vs MAL Live Streaming

The match between Romania and Malta will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ROM vs MAL Match Details

The second semi-final of the Continental Cup T20I 2021 will be played between Romania and Malta at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County on September 4, Saturday at 6:00 pm IST.

ROM vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Abdul Asif

Vice-captain: Muhammad Bilal

Suggested Playing XI for ROM vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Satwik Nadigotla

Batsmen: Ramesh Satheesan, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Aftab Ahmed Kayani

All-rounders: Abdul Asif, Muhammad Bilal, Sami Ullah, Varun Prasath Thamotharam

Bowlers: Vicky Manani, Waseem Abbas, Amar Sharma

ROM vs MAL Probable XIs

Romania: Sivakumar Periyalwar, Taranjeet Singh, Cosmin Zavoiu, Gohar Manan, Ijaz Hussain, Imran Haider(wk), Sami Ullah, Vasu Saini, Ramesh Satheesan (captain), Aftab Kayani, Abdul Asif

Malta: Basil George, Bilal Muhammad, Niraj Khanna, Sam Aquilina(wk), Bikram Arora (captain), Amar Sharma, Ashok Bishnoi, Waseem Abbas, Zeeshan Khan, Samuel Stanislaus, Varun Prasath

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here