ROM vs NED XI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 2021 match, September 20, 04:30 PM IST

ROM vs NED XI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 between Romania and Netherlands XI:

The third Group B fixture of the ECC T10 2021 will see Romania crossing swords with Netherlands XI. The high-octane match will be played on September 20, Monday at 04:30 PM IST. Romania will have an advantage over the Netherlands as they will be already aware of the pitch and the playing conditions.

Romania played their first match of the T10 extravaganza against Austria. The team was denied a dream start as they faced an embarrassing defeat in their opening game. Austria were absolutely lethal with the willow as they smashed a whopping 195 runs in their ten overs. After losing their first encounter, Romania will be hoping for redemption in their second game against the Netherlands.

The Netherlands XI, on the other hand, will look forward to kickstarting their campaign in the T10 Championship with a victory over Romania. The team will expect good performances from their main players including Max Hoornweg, Boris Gorlee, Musa Ahmad, and Clayton Floyd.

Ahead of the match between Romania and Netherlands XI; here is everything you need to know:

ROM vs NED XI Telecast

Romania vs Netherlands XI match will not be televised in India.

ROM vs NED XI Live Streaming

Romania vs Netherlands XI match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ROM vs NED XI Match Details

Romania vs Netherlands XI game will be played at the Cartama Oval on September 20, Monday at 04:30 PM IST.

ROM vs NED XI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Clayton Floyd

Vice-Captain: Taranjeet Singh

Suggested Playing XI for ROM vs NED XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Abdul Shakoor

Batsmen: Navjit Singh, Gohar Manan, Taranjeet Singh, Musa Ahmad

All-rounders: Vasu Saini, Clayton Floyd, Sebastiaan Braat

Bowlers: Vivian Kingma, Julian De-Mey, Pavel Florin

ROM vs NED XI Probable XIs:

Romania: Gohar Manan, Taranjeet Singh, Ijaz Hussain, Ramesh Satheesan, Abdul Shakoor, Dharmendra Manani, Rajesh Kumar, Satwik Nadigotla, Aftab Kayani, Pavel Florin, Sivakumar Periyalwar

The Netherlands: Clayton Floyd, Victor Lubbers, Boris Gorlee, Julian De Mey, Asad Zulfiqar, Musa Ahmad, Olivier Elenbaas, Niels Etman, Ryan Klein, Max Hoornweg, Navjit Singh

