Romanian Bowler's Weird Action in European Cricket League Leaves Social Media in Splits

Romania's Pavel Florin has become an overnight internet sensation after his unusual bowling action in a European T10 Cricket League fixture went viral on social media.
Representing Cluj Cricket Club in a 10-over match against Dreux Cricket Club, Florin bowled an over of 'moon balls' to the extreme. He barely used his front arm while delivering and amount of flex in his elbow certainly looked questionable to the naked eye.
He started off with a wide down leg side and carried on the over tossing the ball way above the batsman's eye line.
Ladies and gentlemen ... welcome to the #EuropeanCricketLeague pic.twitter.com/ctrhyJvs4b— Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) July 30, 2019
However, despite the loop and enough time to whack the ball anywhere, the batsmen failed to hit even one six in the entire over. In fact, Australian legend Mark Waugh too reckoned with absolutely no pace on the ball, Florin would be really tough to get away.
I reckon that would be very hard to hit.— Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) July 30, 2019
The European T10 Cricket League played at the La Manga Cricket Club in Cartagena, Spain comprises of eight teams divided into two groups and will run from July 29 to 31. Cluj Cricket Club have lost both their opening games and are currently placed at the bottom of Group A with no points.
