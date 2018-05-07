Ronchi and Mcclenaghan Complete ICC World XI Squad To Play the Windies

The team, to be led by England’s limited overs captain Eoin Morgan, includes Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik (both India), Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Malik (both Pakistan), Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal (both Bangladesh), Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka) and Rashid Khan (Afghanistan).
Eoin Morgan said: “It’s a great honour to be leading a side which has a selection of players from a number of nations, and I can’t wait to get on to the field for what promises to be an engrossing contest.
“The build-up to the event on 31st May has been very exciting with new additions announced on a regular basis, and the anticipation has been growing daily. I’m sure all the players, including those of the Windies side, are eager to play at Lord’s. It’s a fantastic feeling that we will be all getting together for a good cause. The cricket fraternity should be very proud that the funds raised from the match will help rebuild the stadia in the Caribbean and also contribute to the growth of the game.”
Luke Ronchi said: “I’m looking forward to being a part of the World XI at Lord’s for the charity match against the Windies on May 31 that will be raising funds to help with the rebuilding of cricket venues which were damaged by the two hurricanes in the Caribbean last year.
“It is all for a worthy cause and it feels really good to see so many cricketers from different countries come together for such a reason. To be playing a match which will see some of the very best in action together is a matter of great pride for me. I’m looking forward to seeing a packed house at Lord’s, supporting the relief effort, and an exciting game of cricket.”
Mitchell McClenaghan said: “It will be an absolute pleasure to contribute towards a fantastic cause and to help restore damaged stadiums after the devastation caused by Hurricanes Irma and Maria. This will be a fantastic spectacle and I'm looking forward to participating with a great bunch of guys and look forward to doing those who will benefit from this match proud.”
Ronchi, who turned out for Australia before returning to play for his country of birth New Zealand, has scored 1397 runs in 85 ODIs with 105 catches and 12 stumpings, while he has 359 runs in 32 T20Is with 24 catches and five stumpings. He scored most runs in this year’s Pakistan Super League, aggregating 435 runs for Islamabad United. Left-arm bowler McClenaghan has 82 wickets in 48 ODIs and 30 in 28 T20Is.
The Windies, the reigning ICC World Twenty20 champions, are being led by Carlos Brathwaite. Chris Gayle, Marlon Samuels, Samuel Badree and Andre Russell are among the other leading players in the squad.
The venues that will benefit include the Ronald Webster Park in Anguilla, the Sir Viv Richards Stadium in Antigua, the Windsor Park Stadium in Dominica, the Carib Lumber Ball Park in St. Maarten and the Cancryn Cricket Grounds in St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands.
World XI squad: Eoin Morgan (captain, England), Dinesh Karthik (India), Mitchell McClenaghan (New Zealand), Hardik Pandya (India), Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Luke Ronchi (New Zealand), Shahid Afridi (Pakistan), Shoaib Malik (Pakistan), Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh), Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh).
Also Watch
-
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
chris gayledinesh karthikHardik PandyaICC World XIicc world xi vs windiesicc XIluke ronchimitchell mcclenaghanShahid Afridi
First Published: May 7, 2018, 3:16 PM IST