Root Admits to Selection Error, Laments Poor Batting

"I hold my hands up - I might have got it wrong on this occasion," said Root.
"It was a very difficult decision to make and easy to pick apart by how we have played. The guys that did go out there didn't perform. We made bold calls in Sri Lanka and we reaped the rewards out there.
"It's very easy to overlook that and start making rash decisions. We just have to take it on the chin in terms of how we play but also the pitch, trying to read it a bit better," the skipper added
Throughout the match England batsmen played some poor shots and were also undone by some brilliant bowling by the opposition.
In England’s first innings rout of 77, West Indian fast bowler Kemar Roach rattled them and bagged 5/17, while in the second essay it was all-rounder Roston Chase who returned with career best figures of 8/60 to hand hosts a win.
"There were a few very soft dismissals in there," said Root. "In the first innings there was a little bit of misfortune and West Indies bowled extremely well but there wasn't a huge amount on offer for West Indies today. It was disappointing to see some of the dismissals.
"It is difficult to take but just because we've had three bad days of cricket - and one really bad hour which has swung the Test dramatically - it doesn't mean we can't win here. We are desperate to put it right in Antigua."
Now both teams head to Antigua for the second Test that starts on January 31, and Root has urged the team brush aside the loss and come out fighting in the next encounter.
"There are some guys that are hurting. It's about picking ourselves up very quickly. We've got to learn very quickly.
"It doesn't make us a bad side overnight. We've done some very good things this winter. That has to stay with us - and take the belief and fight that we showed in the field. It will show a strength of character to come back from that."
First Published: January 27, 2019, 11:12 AM IST