Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 37, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 08 January, 2020

1ST INN

Khulna Tigers *

32/0 (5.0)

Khulna Tigers
v/s
Cumilla Warriors
Cumilla Warriors

Toss won by Cumilla Warriors (decided to field)
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 27, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 08 January, 2020

2ND INN

Adelaide Strikers

135 (19.4)

Adelaide Strikers
v/s
Sydney Sixers
Sydney Sixers*

125/8 (18.1)

Sydney Sixers need 11 runs in 11 balls at 6 rpo
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 28, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, 08 January, 2020

1ST INN

Sydney Thunder *

0/0 (0.0)

Sydney Thunder
v/s
Melbourne Stars
Melbourne Stars

Toss won by Melbourne Stars (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

Match 3: NAM VS OMA

live
NAM NAM
OMA OMA

Bridgetown

08 Jan, 202011:30 IST

Match 4: UAE VS NAM

upcoming
UAE UAE
NAM NAM

Bridgetown

09 Jan, 202011:30 IST

2nd ODI: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Bridgetown

09 Jan, 202023:00 IST

3rd T20I: IND VS SL

upcoming
IND IND
SL SL

Pune MCAS

10 Jan, 202019:00 IST

Root Calls Ben Stokes England's 'Golden Nugget' After All-rounder's Match-Winning Performance

Joe Root called Ben Stokes England's "golden nugget." The message was: The team should treasure him.

Associated Press |January 8, 2020, 11:48 AM IST
Root Calls Ben Stokes England's 'Golden Nugget' After All-rounder's Match-Winning Performance

Cape Town: Joe Root called Ben Stokes England's "golden nugget." The message was: The team should treasure him.

Stokes left a huge mark on another Test with a resounding all-around display in England's win over South Africa at Newlands on Tuesday.

His five catches in the first innings were record-equaling. His impact with the bat was game-turning. And his final act, a burst of three wickets in 14 deliveries with the ball, was match-winning to drag England over the line and give them a first win in Cape Town since 1957.

“He’s a golden nugget, isn’t he?" England captain Root said. “He’s just a fantastic specimen, really."

No doubt Stokes is the best allrounder in world cricket right now. And he put it all on show in Cape Town.

The five catches at second slip in the first innings equalled the world record and made him the first England fielder — not including wicketkeepers — to do that. His destructive 72 off 47 balls with the bat took the game away from South Africa.

And then, when England needed someone to lead it home, it was Stokes. Bowling at the death against a South Africa team that kept holding out, he knocked over the last resistance to make England only the second visiting team after Australia to win a Test in Cape Town since the end of apartheid.

Batting, bowling and fielding. Yet, there's another element to his game: Always putting England before himself.

Stokes was given the man of the match award at Newlands. There wasn't any argument with that from anyone — except from Stokes himself.

Stokes refused to keep the award and gave it instead to Dom Sibley for the inexperienced opening batsman's 133 not out in England's second innings. Stokes tried to get Sibley up to the post-match presentation to take the award. Sibley refused but Stokes still made sure he got it.

“So we are sitting next to each other in the dressing room and I walked in, gave it to him and he put it in my place. I went 'no', and put it in his bag,” Stokes said. “I walked back in and it was back in my bag. I said ‘you’ve shafted me once by making me do the interviews, if it ends up back in my spot we are never sitting next to each other again.’ He has got it now.”

While praising Stokes as a “born match-winner,” Root underlined the valuable impact Stokes has on players around him, as well as on games.

“(He) will always put the team first and give everything to the team of players he’s playing beside,” Root said. “There’s not many sides that have a Ben Stokes. We’re very lucky to be witnessing what we are at the moment.”

It was almost the perfect display by an allrounder.

“I don’t know really, I don’t really think about it like that,” said Stokes. "I’m always wanting to do something in the moment of a game and the best thing about being an allrounder is that there are four innings in a Test match so four opportunities to influence a game. I will always try to do that. Some days you will have games where you do (nothing) ... so you take it as it comes.”

Ben StokesEnglandEngland vs South AfricaJoe RootSouth Africa vs Englandstokes

Related stories

Ben Stokes Inspires England to Dramatic Series-levelling Victory over South Africa
Cricketnext Staff | January 7, 2020, 9:23 PM IST

Ben Stokes Inspires England to Dramatic Series-levelling Victory over South Africa

South Africa's Dean Elgar Adamant He Didn't Hit Ball after Controversial Dismissal
Cricketnext Staff | January 7, 2020, 12:14 PM IST

South Africa's Dean Elgar Adamant He Didn't Hit Ball after Controversial Dismissal

Test Cricket Makes You Work Hard That's Why I Enjoy It: James Anderson
Cricketnext Staff | January 5, 2020, 11:18 PM IST

Test Cricket Makes You Work Hard That's Why I Enjoy It: James Anderson

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 ODI | Thu, 09 Jan, 2020

NAM v UAE
Bridgetown

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Thu, 09 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Bridgetown

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 10 Jan, 2020

SL v IND
Pune MCAS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more