Root Says 'Sky is The Limit' as England Seal Series Win
England captain Joe Root believes "the sky is the limit" for his team as the tourists completed a 3-1 series victory with a 191-run win in the fourth and final Test against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium on Monday.
