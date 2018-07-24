Root the Bowler Stars for Yorkshire in Roses Match Ahead of India Test

Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Updated: July 24, 2018, 5:46 PM IST
Joe Root celebrates after picking a wicket for Yorkshire. (Twitter/County Championship)

England Test skipper Joe Root might have failed to impress with the bat but he let the ball do the talking as he registered figures of 4/5 in the second innings to help Yokrshire register a convincing 118-run victory over Lancashire on Tuesday.

Root scalped his England teammates, Jos Buttler and James Anderson along with Graham Onions and Matt Parkinson.







There was more drama in the game as Lancashire captain Liam Livingstone came out to bat at no.11 wearing a short-leg pad to protect his broken thumb.

Root's hopes of spending valuable time in the middle against the red ball ahead of next week's first Test against India were dealt another blow on Monday as he again fell cheaply in the Roses match.




However, the solid bowling performance will certainly give him confidence ahead of the first Test against India starting on August 1.

First Published: July 24, 2018, 5:36 PM IST
