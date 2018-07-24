Root the Bowler Stars for Yorkshire in Roses Match Ahead of India Test

Root scalped his England teammates, Jos Buttler and James Anderson along with Graham Onions and Matt Parkinson.
👀 @jimmy9 b @root66— ICC (@ICC) July 24, 2018
Yes, you read that right!
England's number one Test batsman bowled their number one Test bowler, taking a stunning 4/5 for Yorkshire against Lancashire in the @CountyChamp! 👏 pic.twitter.com/KN5a2QROAy
Joe Root v Jos Buttler: there can be only one winner— County Championship (@CountyChamp) July 24, 2018
Reckon this will get mentioned in the @englandcricket changing room? 😬 pic.twitter.com/vvZzJxYz7h
There was more drama in the game as Lancashire captain Liam Livingstone came out to bat at no.11 wearing a short-leg pad to protect his broken thumb.
Root's hopes of spending valuable time in the middle against the red ball ahead of next week's first Test against India were dealt another blow on Monday as he again fell cheaply in the Roses match.
Special mention to @liaml4893, who despite a broken thumb went out to bat...protected by a short-leg pad— County Championship (@CountyChamp) July 24, 2018
That's how much the Roses match means to @lancscricket and @YorkshireCCC pic.twitter.com/MNJwEVYexx
However, the solid bowling performance will certainly give him confidence ahead of the first Test against India starting on August 1.
Also Watch
-
Watch: Real Udta Punjab 2.0
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Watch: Real Udta Punjab 2.0
First Published: July 24, 2018, 5:36 PM IST