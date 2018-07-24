Root the Bowler Stars for Yorkshire in Roses Match Ahead of India Test

Joe Root celebrates after picking a wicket for Yorkshire. (Twitter/County Championship)

👀 @jimmy9 b @root66



Yes, you read that right!



England's number one Test batsman bowled their number one Test bowler, taking a stunning 4/5 for Yorkshire against Lancashire in the @CountyChamp! 👏 pic.twitter.com/KN5a2QROAy — ICC (@ICC) July 24, 2018

Joe Root v Jos Buttler: there can be only one winner



Reckon this will get mentioned in the @englandcricket changing room? 😬 pic.twitter.com/vvZzJxYz7h — County Championship (@CountyChamp) July 24, 2018

Special mention to @liaml4893, who despite a broken thumb went out to bat...protected by a short-leg pad



That's how much the Roses match means to @lancscricket and @YorkshireCCC pic.twitter.com/MNJwEVYexx — County Championship (@CountyChamp) July 24, 2018

First Published: July 24, 2018, 5:36 PM IST