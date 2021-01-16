CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Root Urges Patience From England Bowlers In Search Of Win

Root Urges Patience From England Bowlers In Search Of Win

Joe Root wants his England bowlers to stay patient and let the wicket do the work after meeting a spirited Sri Lanka fightback on day three of the first test in Galle on Saturday.

  • Reuters
  • Updated: January 16, 2021, 6:45 PM IST
Root Urges Patience From England Bowlers In Search Of Win

Joe Root wants his England bowlers to stay patient and let the wicket do the work after meeting a spirited Sri Lanka fightback on day three of the first test in Galle on Saturday.

Captain Root starred with the bat as he scored 228 to lead England to 421 in their first innings, but Sri Lanka showed determination and grit to close the day on 156 for two in their second innings, though they still trail by 130 runs.

The tourists failed to get enough balls in the right areas to trouble the batsmen on Saturday, especially spinners Dom Bess and Jack Leach, on what is a wicket already taking prodigious turn.

“Hopefully we can come back tomorrow and get some early wickets and make inroads, and drive home this advantage we have built up,” Root told reporters, before admitting his bowlers did not put the batsmen under enough pressure.

“When you come and play at this ground, things can change quickly, and it is always difficult to start your innings as a batsman. We need to harness that and think about it when you are at the end of your mark (and ready to bowl).

“If you get it in the right spot and fortune is on your side, it will happen for you. We have to work harder and stay patient.”

Root was delighted to score a fourth career double-ton. The last time he reached three figures was in November 2019 against New Zealand, when he went on to rack up 226.

Last year was the first calendar year in his career without a test century.

“I have tried to get a bit more rhythm into my batting, using triggers and things I can do when the bowler is at the top of his mark,” he said.

“We have some fantastic (batting) coaches with the likes of Jacques Kallis, Paul Collingwood and Graham Thorpe, and I am speaking to them on a regular basis.

“I set myself high standards, and I expect a lot from myself. It is a good start to 2021, but it won’t mean half as much if we don’t get a result from this game.”

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches