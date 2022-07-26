'Rooting For India Women's Cricket Team to at Least Make it to CWG 2022 Final'

Among the medals contenders, the Indian women cricket team will be hoping for a slice of history when they begin their campaign at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this month. Women’s T20 cricket is making its debut at the quadrennial event with India, Australia, hosts England and New Zealand among the favourites to win medals.

India have been drawn in Group A alongside world champion Australia, Pakistan and Barbados. A total of 16 T20s will be played during the event between July 29 and August 7 with Edgbaston playing host to all of them.

India will take on Australia on July 29 in their opening clash of the campaign and Veda Krishnamurthy is backing them to at least make it to the summit clash.

“We’ve been doing really well in the T20 format,” Veda said during a media interaction organised by Sony Sports Network on Monday.

“Harmanpreet and Smriti (Mandhana) are doing really well in handling the team. Harmanpreet showed her captaincy (skills) during the women’s IPL. She can (as a batter)single-handedly destroy any team on a given day. I am rooting for them to make it to the final at least,” she added.

Among the matches to look out for will be a blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan on July 31 and Veda says the marquee contest brings out a lot of emotions.

“I have got complete faith in them that they (India) will do well. The passion is 100 folds when India and Pakistan are playing. You don’t care who is going to perform, all that matters is the victory. I heard the match is sold out. There will be a lot of emotions,” Veda said.

When asked about the conditions, Veda thinks that pacer Pooja Vastrakar will be key to India’s chances considering her recent spate of all-round performances.

“Pooja Vastrakar has become an impact player,” Veda said. “She produces something (special) in crucial moments. She did well in Sri Lanka both with the bat and ball and has become leader of the fast bowling attack in this team. Meghna Singh will be crucial as well if she makes it to the eleven. They’ve backed Renuka (Singh) as well. It’s just how they are going to come together and perform in high intensity matches. Not to forget their (impressive) spin attack. Vastrakar will be a key factor,” she added.

