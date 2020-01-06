Rory Burns Likely to Miss Sri Lanka Series Due to Ankle Injury

England's opening batsman Rory Burns is a doubt for their two-Test tour of Sri Lanka in March as he might need surgery on an ankle ligament injury which he picked up while playing football in training in South Africa.
Burns, who was injured in the lead up to the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town, was ruled out of the remainder of the four-match series, and now faces the prospect of being sidelined for Sri Lanka as well, according to reports in the British press.
He was injured on Thursday while playing football to warm-up for training at Newlands. This resulted in the English Cricket Board banning the team from playing football in training.
England have had plenty of issues with the settled opening partnership in recent years, but Burns brought some solidity to the top of the order, and was impressive with a fighting 84 in the first test loss to South Africa in Pretoria.
