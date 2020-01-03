Rory Burns Ruled Out of South Africa Tour with Ankle Injury

England were dealt a further blow as senior opener Rory Burns was ruled out of the remainder of the South Africa series with an ankle injury.
Burns injured his left ankle warming up before Thursday’s practice in a kickabout with a football.
Burns, 29, is the latest in a growing tale of woe for the tourists since arriving in South Africa on Dec. 14.
First a flu virus swept through the squad, with 10 players going down at one stage or another immediately after the team’s arrival through to the end of the first test in Pretoria, which England lost by 107 runs on Sunday, with Burns top scoring for England with 84 runs.
Burns' misfortune comes after Archer pulled out of bowling practice on Wednesday despite earlier batting and fielding with the rest of the team.
England are currently 1-0 down in the series.
(With agency inputs)
