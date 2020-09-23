ROS vs OEI Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / ROS vs OEI Dream11 Best Picks / ROS vs OEI Dream11 Captain / ROS vs OEI Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

ROS vs OEI Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Cartaxo, Rossio CC vs Oeiras CC Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | In the tenth match of the ongoing ECS T10 Cartaxo league, Rossio CC will face Oeiras CC. The Rossio CC vs Oeiras CC outing is scheduled for Wednesday, September 23. The match will commence from 3:00 PM at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Cartaxo.

On the point table, Rossio CC are at the fourth spot, while Oeiras CC are placed at number two position. ROS currently have two points in their kitty. In the previous match, Rossio was on the losing side as Malo CC Vilamoura defeated the team by seven wickets.

OEI, on the other hand, have four points. The team defeated Amigos CC Ansiao by eight wickets.

The match will be played in an empty stadium. This is a part of the coronavirus guidelines that need to be followed while conducting any sports event.

ROS VS OEI ECS T10 Cartaxo, Rossio CC vs Oeiras CC Live Streaming

Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

ROS VS OEI ECS T10 Cartaxo, Rossio CC vs Oeiras CC Live Score / Scorecard

ROS vs OEI ECS T10 Cartaxo, Rossio CC vs Oeiras CC: Match Details

September 23 - 3:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Cartaxo

ECS T10 Cartaxo, ROS vs OEI Dream11 team for Rossio CC vs Oeiras CC

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 ROS vs OEI Dream11 prediction for Rossio CC vs Oeiras CC captain: Gyawali

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 ROS vs OEI Dream11 prediction for Rossio CC vs Oeiras CC vice-captain: Patel

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 ROS vs OEI Dream11 prediction for Rossio CC vs Oeiras CC wicket keeper: Gholiya

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 ROS vs OEI Dream11 prediction for Rossio CC vs Oeiras CC batsmen: Singh, Andani, Patel, Prakash

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 ROS vs OEI Dream11 prediction for Rossio CC vs Oeiras CC all-rounders: Nipo, Alam, Gyawali

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 ROS vs OEI Dream11 prediction for Rossio CC vs Oeiras CC bowlers: Ahmed, Rahman, Bhardwaj

ROS vs OEI ECS T10 Cartaxo Rossio CC playing 11 against Oeiras CC: Yogesh Paudel(WK), Arslan Naseem, Manish Gurung, Kulwant Singh, Madhukar Thapa, Binod Gyawali, Suman Kunwar, Sarvesh Sharma, Harjit Singh, Azher Andani, Saddam Hossain Akbory

ROS vs RCCL ECS T10 Cartaxo, Oeiras CC playing 11 against Rossio CC: Kuldeep Gholiya (WK), Krut Patel, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Salman Ahmed, Silkesh Deuchande, Michael Harris, Nishant Prakash, Vishal Arora, Mohon M.F. Hussain, Parth Joujant, Kapil Surendrakumar