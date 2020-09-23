ROS vs OEI Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Cartaxo, Rossio CC vs Oeiras CC Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- Match 4 - 22 Sep, TueMatch Ended216/7(20.0) RR 10.8
RR
CSK200/6(20.0) RR 10.8
Rajasthan beat Chennai by 16 runs
- Match 3 - 21 Sep, MonMatch Ended163/5(20.0) RR 8.15
RCB
SRH153/10(20.0) RR 8.15
Bangalore beat Hyderabad by 10 runs
- Match 5 - 23 Sep, WedUp Next
KKR
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 6 - 24 Sep, ThuUp Next
KXIP
RCB
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 7 - 25 Sep, FriUp Next
CSK
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 8 - 26 Sep, SatUp Next
KKR
SRH
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 9 - 27 Sep, SunUp Next
RR
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 10 - 28 Sep, MonUp Next
RCB
MI
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 11 - 29 Sep, TueUp Next
DC
SRH
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 12 - 30 Sep, WedUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 13 - 1 Oct, ThuUp Next
KXIP
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 14 - 2 Oct, FriUp Next
CSK
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 15 - 3 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
RR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 16 - 3 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
KKR
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 17 - 4 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
SRH
15:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 18 - 4 Oct, SunUp Next
KXIP
CSK
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 19 - 5 Oct, MonUp Next
RCB
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 20 - 6 Oct, TueUp Next
MI
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 21 - 7 Oct, WedUp Next
KKR
CSK
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 22 - 8 Oct, ThuUp Next
SRH
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 23 - 9 Oct, FriUp Next
RR
DC
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 24 - 10 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
KKR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 25 - 10 Oct, SatUp Next
CSK
RCB
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 26 - 11 Oct, SunUp Next
SRH
RR
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 27 - 11 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
DC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 28 - 12 Oct, MonUp Next
RCB
KKR
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 29 - 13 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
CSK
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 30 - 14 Oct, WedUp Next
DC
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 31 - 15 Oct, ThuUp Next
RCB
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 32 - 16 Oct, FriUp Next
MI
KKR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 33 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
RR
RCB
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 34 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
CSK
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 35 - 18 Oct, SunUp Next
SRH
KKR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 36 - 18 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 37 - 19 Oct, MonUp Next
CSK
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 38 - 20 Oct, TueUp Next
KXIP
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 39 - 21 Oct, WedUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 40 - 22 Oct, ThuUp Next
RR
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 41 - 23 Oct, FriUp Next
CSK
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 42 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 43 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 44 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RCB
CSK
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 45 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RR
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonUp Next
KKR
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedUp Next
MI
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 50 - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
KXIP
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
MI
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
CSK
KXIP
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- One-off Test - 21 Nov, SatUp Next
AUS
AFG
08:00 IST - Perth
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:00 IST - Adelaide
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 4th Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
07:30 IST - Perth
- 2nd ODI - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Melbourne
- 3rd ODI - 17 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AUS
NZ
09:00 IST - Adelaide
- 2nd ODI - 29 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
NZ
08:30 IST - Canberra
- 3rd ODI - 31 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
NZ
08:30 IST - Hobart
- One-off T20I - 2 Feb, TueUp Next
AUS
NZ
13:30 IST - Sydney
ROS vs OEI Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Cartaxo, Rossio CC vs Oeiras CC Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
ROS vs OEI Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / ROS vs OEI Dream11 Best Picks / ROS vs OEI Dream11 Captain / ROS vs OEI Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: September 23, 2020, 1:29 PM IST
ROS vs OEI Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Cartaxo, Rossio CC vs Oeiras CC Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | In the tenth match of the ongoing ECS T10 Cartaxo league, Rossio CC will face Oeiras CC. The Rossio CC vs Oeiras CC outing is scheduled for Wednesday, September 23. The match will commence from 3:00 PM at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Cartaxo.
On the point table, Rossio CC are at the fourth spot, while Oeiras CC are placed at number two position. ROS currently have two points in their kitty. In the previous match, Rossio was on the losing side as Malo CC Vilamoura defeated the team by seven wickets.
OEI, on the other hand, have four points. The team defeated Amigos CC Ansiao by eight wickets.
The match will be played in an empty stadium. This is a part of the coronavirus guidelines that need to be followed while conducting any sports event.
ROS VS OEI ECS T10 Cartaxo, Rossio CC vs Oeiras CC Live Streaming
Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.
ROS VS OEI ECS T10 Cartaxo, Rossio CC vs Oeiras CC Live Score / Scorecard
ROS vs OEI ECS T10 Cartaxo, Rossio CC vs Oeiras CC: Match Details
September 23 - 3:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Cartaxo
ECS T10 Cartaxo, ROS vs OEI Dream11 team for Rossio CC vs Oeiras CC
ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 ROS vs OEI Dream11 prediction for Rossio CC vs Oeiras CC captain: Gyawali
ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 ROS vs OEI Dream11 prediction for Rossio CC vs Oeiras CC vice-captain: Patel
ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 ROS vs OEI Dream11 prediction for Rossio CC vs Oeiras CC wicket keeper: Gholiya
ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 ROS vs OEI Dream11 prediction for Rossio CC vs Oeiras CC batsmen: Singh, Andani, Patel, Prakash
ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 ROS vs OEI Dream11 prediction for Rossio CC vs Oeiras CC all-rounders: Nipo, Alam, Gyawali
ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 ROS vs OEI Dream11 prediction for Rossio CC vs Oeiras CC bowlers: Ahmed, Rahman, Bhardwaj
ROS vs OEI ECS T10 Cartaxo Rossio CC playing 11 against Oeiras CC: Yogesh Paudel(WK), Arslan Naseem, Manish Gurung, Kulwant Singh, Madhukar Thapa, Binod Gyawali, Suman Kunwar, Sarvesh Sharma, Harjit Singh, Azher Andani, Saddam Hossain Akbory
ROS vs RCCL ECS T10 Cartaxo, Oeiras CC playing 11 against Rossio CC: Kuldeep Gholiya (WK), Krut Patel, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Salman Ahmed, Silkesh Deuchande, Michael Harris, Nishant Prakash, Vishal Arora, Mohon M.F. Hussain, Parth Joujant, Kapil Surendrakumar
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|3882
|105
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking