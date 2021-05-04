CRICKETNEXT

Ross Taylor Confident of Returning for England Tests, WTC Final

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor said he is confident enough to return from his calf injury before the Test series against England.

  • IANS
  • Updated: May 4, 2021, 6:14 PM IST

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor said that he has confident of coming back from his calf injury in time for their upcoming Test series against England and later the scheduled World Test Championship (WTC) final against India.

“Pretty happy with where it is, timing has been really good,” he is quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo. “Would like to be injury free, obviously, but timing-wise it’s not too bad,” he said.

Taylor said he had felt the tightness last week as he continued the rehab from the hamstring injury which disrupted the end of his home season but was confident he had time to get right before the England Tests.

New Zealand are set to play two Test matches against England which starts on June 2 and June 10. They are then scheduled to face India in the WTC final at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from June 18 to 22.

