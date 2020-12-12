CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Ross Taylor Dropped from New Zealand T20I Squad for Series Against Pakistan

Ross Taylor Dropped from New Zealand T20I Squad for Series Against Pakistan

Veteran New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor has been dropped for the Twenty20 series against Pakistan, while Kane Williamson and Trent Boult have been recalled after they were rested for last month’s series against West Indies.

  • Reuters
  • Updated: December 12, 2020, 11:02 AM IST
Ross Taylor Dropped from New Zealand T20I Squad for Series Against Pakistan

Veteran New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor has been dropped for the Twenty20 series against Pakistan, while Kane Williamson and Trent Boult have been recalled after they were rested for last month’s series against West Indies.

Taylor’s omission was because of the form of Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips, selector Gavin Larsen told reporters at the Basin Reserve on Saturday.

India vs Australia A Live Score, Pink-ball IND vs AUS A Practice Match, Day 2 at Sydney: Last Chance for Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill to Stake Claim for First Test

“Ross has done a great job for us over the years,” Larsen said. “He has been very consistent in that number five role but what Glenn Phillips and Devon Conway have done against West Indies was compelling.

“It’s the brand of Twenty20 cricket that we want to move forward with.”

Larsen added, however, that it was not the end of the road for Taylor in the shortest form of the game and that he expected the 36-year-old would “fight” to get his place back in the squad.

New Zealand vs West Indies 2020 Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 2 at Wellington

Larsen added that the Pakistan series, which starts at Eden Park on Dec. 18, was important in terms of helping finalise their thinking for next year’s Twenty20 World Cup in India.

“We have still got the Australia series (from late February) and I would like to think when that does roll around we are getting pretty close to where we are just fine tuning,” he added.

“We still have a little bit of information to gather over the Pakistan series.”

Williamson’s inclusion for the second and third match only, however, was conditional on the birth of his first child, which had seen him withdraw from the ongoing second test against West Indies in Wellington.

Mitchell Santner would captain the side for the first match, with Williamson potentially returning for the other two games on Dec. 20 in Hamilton and Dec. 22 in Napier.

None of the players currently involved in the second test in Wellington would be available for the first Twenty20 game.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6481 270
3 India 9966 269
4 Pakistan 6824 262
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches