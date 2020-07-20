Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202017:30 IST

Ross Taylor Eager to Play Again in CPL After Coronavirus-linked Stoppage

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor is eager to get out into the middle of a cricket field again in next month’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Reuters |July 20, 2020, 10:53 AM IST
Ross Taylor Eager to Play Again in CPL After Coronavirus-linked Stoppage

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor is eager to get out into the middle of a cricket field again in next month’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and is hopeful he can return home to a full international programme.

International cricket was shut down in March due to COVID-19 restrictions, with New Zealand’s limited overs series against Australia abruptly postponed.

The New Zealand team delayed winter tours to the Netherlands, Scotland, Ireland and West Indies due to the coronavirus outbreak and, like most of his team mates, Taylor has been training indoors to keep up his match fitness.

"It has been a little bit strange over the last few months," Taylor told reporters at a New Zealand team camp in Mt. Maunganui on Monday.

Also Read: Australia to Tour England for White-ball Series in September - Report

"So it has been nice to be able to train on grass.

"There are a lot of us going to the CPL all going well … and it will be nice to get some cricket.

"Some guys won’t play until the domestic season in October."

Taylor was one of five New Zealand cricketers granted permission to play in the Aug. 18-Sept. 10 Twenty20 CPL tournament that will be held in two venues without any crowds in Trinidad and Tobago.

The 36-year-old added New Zealand Cricket Chief Executive David White was keeping players informed about the team’s international programme and discussions around the fate of October’s Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

Also Read: Former Sri Lanka Coach Chandika Hathurusingha Joins New South Wales as Assistant

The International Cricket Council are expected to make a decision this week on whether to delay the T20 World Cup.

"David has been in regular contact with us in regards to the home summer and the Twenty20 World Cup," Taylor said.

"I’m not sure where it stands but hopefully in the coming days we will have a better idea."

caribbean premier leagueCPLcricketcricket newsNew Zealand cricket teamross taylor

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more