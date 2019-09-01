Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

IND IN WI, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, 30 - 03 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

India

416 (140.1)

India
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

117 (47.1)

India lead by 356 runs
Live

THE SELECTOR FANS CUP, 2019 One-off Match, Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad, 01 September, 2019

2ND INN

Pollard XI

131 (18.1)

Pollard XI
v/s
Bravo XI
Bravo XI*

50/5 (13.0)

Bravo XI need 82 runs in 43 balls at 11.44 rpo

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Kingston, Jamaica

30 Aug, 201920:00 IST

2nd T20I: SL VS NZ

upcoming
SL SL
NZ NZ

Pallekele, Kandy

03 Sep, 201919:00 IST

4th Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

04 Sep, 201915:30 IST

One-off Test: BAN VS AFG

upcoming
BAN BAN
AFG AFG

Chittagong ZAC

05 Sep, 201909:30 IST

Ross Taylor Fires New Zealand to T20 Win Over Sri Lanka

AFP |September 1, 2019, 11:46 PM IST
Ross Taylor Fires New Zealand to T20 Win Over Sri Lanka

Ross Taylor hit a quickfire 48 to set up New Zealand's five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first Twenty20 international against Sri Lanka in Kandy on Sunday.

Taylor lifted the Black Caps from a precarious 39 for three in their chase of 175 to complete the win in 19.3 overs and lead the three-match series 1-0.

Sri Lanka skipper Lasith Malinga became the highest wicket-taker in the shortest format after his two scalps took his tally to 99 in 74 matches, surpassing Pakistan's Shahid Afridi.

But his effort was not enough as Taylor put on 79 runs for the fourth wicket with Colin de Grandhomme, who scored 44, to take the attack to the opposition bowlers.

Taylor, who survived a dropped catch on 31 by Dasun Shanaka at deep mid-wicket off Akila Dananjaya, made the most of the reprieve to hit three fours and two sixes in his 29-ball blitz.

He was finally trapped lbw off debutant leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga who returned figures of 2-21 from his four overs.

Daryl Mitchell, who made 25 off 19 deliveries, and Mitchell Santner, scoring 14, then put on an unbeaten 31-run stand to steer the Black Caps home.

Malinga, who retired from Test cricket in 2011 and played his farewell one-day international in July, bowled Colin Munro in the first over of the New Zealand chase to equal Afridi's record of 98 wickets.

The 36-year-old then cleaned up de Grandhomme, for 44, to achieve the feat in his 74th T20 match of his illustrious career.

Earlier Kusal Mendis smashed 79 toff 53 balls to help Sri Lanka post 174 for four.

Mendis built crucial partnerships including a 63-run stand for the third wicket with Niroshan Dickwella, who made 33.

Opener Kusal Perera made 11 before falling to Kiwi skipper Tim Southee and number-three batsman Avishka Fernando was out for 10 as Sri Lanka slipped to 68 for two.

Mendis held firm to complete his fifth T20 fifty and also went past his previous best of 70 after surviving a dropped catch on 55.

Mendis was finally holed out at deep mid-wicket off Southee, who returned figures of 2-20 from his four overs of pace.

The second T20 is scheduled for Tuesday at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy.

Lasith Malingamitchell santnerross taylorSri Lanka vs New ZealandTim Southee

Related stories

Sri Lanka Mystery Spinner Ajantha Mendis Announces Retirement
Cricketnext Staff | August 28, 2019, 9:09 PM IST

Sri Lanka Mystery Spinner Ajantha Mendis Announces Retirement

Sri Lanka to Play Six Limited-Overs Matches in Pakistan Next Month
Cricketnext Staff | August 23, 2019, 9:17 PM IST

Sri Lanka to Play Six Limited-Overs Matches in Pakistan Next Month

Sri Lankans With Betting Interests to be Barred from Cricket Body
Cricketnext Staff | August 25, 2019, 2:27 PM IST

Sri Lankans With Betting Interests to be Barred from Cricket Body

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 03 Sep, 2019

NZ v SL
Pallekele, Kandy

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Wed, 04 Sep, 2019

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Thu, 05 Sep, 2019

AFG v BAN
Chittagong ZAC All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3763 114
2 New Zealand 2736 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4076 105
5 Australia 2951 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...