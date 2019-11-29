Ross Taylor Involved in Controversial DRS Call During Hamilton Test Against England

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor was at the receiving end of a seemingly lucky reprieve while batting on Day one of the Hamilton Test against England.
Taylor was initially given LBW off the bowling of Stuart Broad by umpire Paul Wilson during the second session of play, which he then challenged after consulting his non-strike partner Tom Latham.
The question marks arose after the on-field umpire’s decision was overturned by TV umpire Bruce Oxenford, and the method in which he went about doing that.
The tiniest of inside edges saves Ross Taylor! A superb review taken by the veteran batsman.LIVE #NZvENG COMMENTARY:👉 https://t.co/h5cdm8igpe 👈 pic.twitter.com/m8NkoeKwgd— 🏏FlashScore Cricket Commentators🏏 (@FlashCric) November 29, 2019
The ‘Snicko-meter’, which registers and reflects any sound that the ball makes with the bat showed a spike in the slow motion replay, but only after the ball had passed the bat. However, Oxenford also suggested that there was a mark picked up by hot-spot on the inside of Taylor’s bat, which to him indicated that the ball had grazed the bat.
In a circumstance like this, the umpire’s call generally stands, because of lack of conclusive evidence to overturn the on-field umpire’s decision. But Oxenford decided to overturn the decision, and Taylor, who was batting on 25 at the time resumed his innings.
He would eventually be dismissed by Chris Woakes for 53, with New Zealand’s score reading 155/3.
