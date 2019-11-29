Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

PAK IN AUS, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 29 - 03 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Australia *

302/1 (73.0)

Australia
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan

Toss won by Australia (decided to bat)
Stumps

ENG IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, Seddon Park, Hamilton, 29 - 03 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

New Zealand *

173/3 (54.3)

New Zealand
v/s
England
England

Toss won by England (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: NZ VS ENG

live
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Hamilton

29 Nov, 201903:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS PAK

live
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Adelaide

29 Nov, 201909:00 IST

1st T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Hyderabad RGIS

06 Dec, 201919:00 IST

Match 1: UAE VS USA

upcoming
UAE UAE
USA USA

Sharjah

08 Dec, 201911:30 IST

Ross Taylor Involved in Controversial DRS Call During Hamilton Test Against England

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor was at the receiving end of a seemingly lucky reprieve while batting on Day one of the Hamilton Test against England.

Cricketnext Staff |November 29, 2019, 4:25 PM IST
Ross Taylor Involved in Controversial DRS Call During Hamilton Test Against England

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor was at the receiving end of a seemingly lucky reprieve while batting on Day one of the Hamilton Test against England.

Taylor was initially given LBW off the bowling of Stuart Broad by umpire Paul Wilson during the second session of play, which he then challenged after consulting his non-strike partner Tom Latham.

The question marks arose after the on-field umpire’s decision was overturned by TV umpire Bruce Oxenford, and the method in which he went about doing that.

The ‘Snicko-meter’, which registers and reflects any sound that the ball makes with the bat showed a spike in the slow motion replay, but only after the ball had passed the bat. However, Oxenford also suggested that there was a mark picked up by hot-spot on the inside of Taylor’s bat, which to him indicated that the ball had grazed the bat.

In a circumstance like this, the umpire’s call generally stands, because of lack of conclusive evidence to overturn the on-field umpire’s decision. But Oxenford decided to overturn the decision, and Taylor, who was batting on 25 at the time resumed his innings.

He would eventually be dismissed by Chris Woakes for 53, with New Zealand’s score reading 155/3.​

DRSross taylortaylor

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Hyderabad RGIS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019

USA v UAE
Sharjah All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more