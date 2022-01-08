Ross Taylor Says Farewell Test Nerves Hasn’t Really Dawned On Him Yet

New Zealand’s loss in the opening match may have marred Ross Taylor’s farewell Test series but expect the emotions to be really high for his final Test at Hagley Oval on January 9. The veteran New Zealand batter announced his retirement from international cricket at the end of the ongoing home season on December 30.

In a conversation with ESPN Cricinfo, the Kiwi revealed that he was looking to bounce back in the next Test after the setback in Mount Maunganui but the emotions associated with his departure from Test cricket hasn’t overwhelmed him yet probably because his last day on the field will actually come at the end of the ODIs.In his announcement, he had clarified that he won’t be part of the Test series against South Africa but will play in the ODI series in Australia in February and a home match against the Netherlands in late March.

Taylor’s farewell outing for New Zealand will be the fourth and final ODI of the series against the Netherlands on April 4 at his hometown of Hamilton. “It doesn’t feel like it is my last game. It hasn’t really dawned on me just yet. I suppose when you’ve still got one-dayers to go… if it was my last game full stop, then definitely it might feel a little bit different,"Taylor said.

Former Black Caps skipper Brendon McCullum was the last player to have gotten a send-off at the Hagley Oval, and he went out with a bang scoring a record-breaking century. He concluded that it is a tough feat to beat but if he had one wish for his final Test, it was to perform well for his friends and family.

He admitted that he would miss the grind associated with Test cricket but he acknowledged that all good things must come to an end.

