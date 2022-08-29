Ross Taylor Welcomes Virat Kohli to Elite Club After Batting Maestro Achieve Massive Feat Against Pakistan

Former New Zealand batter Ross Taylor has congratulated Virat Kohli on playing 100 international matches across all formats and welcomed him to the elite club. Kohli, on Sunday, became the second player to play 100 international matches in all three formats after Taylor. The batting maverick scored crucial 35 runs off 34 balls in the 148-run chase as India beat arch-rivals Pakistan by 5 wickets.

The former New Zealand skipper played 112 Tests, 236 Tests and 102 T20Is during his illustrious career. While he took retirement earlier this year in April.

Taylor posted a message for Kohli on Twitter and he is looking forward to watching the Indian batting maestro in the coming years.

“Congratulations @imVkohli on your 100th T20 game for India. Welcome to the club. I look forward to watching many more of your games in the years to come!” Taylor tweeted.

Before the Pakistan clash, Indian skipper Rohit heaped huge praise on Kohli and said that it’s a massive achievement to represent India in 100 matches across all three formats.

“His hunger and his passion are unmatchable. Every time, you see him, he comes out with a different energy. It’s definitely not easy to play 100 games for India across formats. So I would personally congratulate him for that,” Rohit told Star Sports.

“It’s a massive achievement. Every time, you see him, his game seems to be at a different level. I hope Asia Cup will be no different. Massive player for us, without a doubt. I hope he is at his best for the team’s sake,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kohli looked a bit rusty at the start of his innings and was dropped on 0 by Fakhar Zaman but he soon got his groove back and hit three fours and a six during his knock. However, a loose shot ended his stay in the middle as he failed to score big in his comeback game.



It was a thrilling contest where the Pakistan bowlers produced a fightback while defending a moderate 148-run target. However, Hardik Pandya scored a match-winning 33* runs off 17 balls to get the job done and finished things off with a six as India won the match in 19.4 overs.

