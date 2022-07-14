Ross Taylor's Autobiography 'Black & White' To Be Released On August 11

One of the most popular cricketers from New Zealand, Ross Taylor is all set to release his autobiography, three months after playing his last international match. Taylor, is one of the most successful cricketers from Kiwiland with his international runs surpassing the 17,000 mark. Taylor, who made his debut in 2006, went on to become the middle-order mainstay for the Blackcaps, especially after the departure of Stephen Fleming. He played his last international on April 4 this year which meant his international career lasted for more than 16 years.

Now, he is all set to release his autobiography titled “Black and White.” He released the news on Twitter on Thurday. “It’s been an amazing time reflecting on my journey. I can’t wait to share my story, ‘Black & White’ coming to New Zealand bookstores on August 11th.”

It’s been an amazing time reflecting on my journey. I can’t wait to share my story, ‘Black & White’ coming to New Zealand bookstores on August 11th. pic.twitter.com/JrfLZzX2td — Ross Taylor (@RossLTaylor) July 14, 2022

Scenes of the 38-year-old getting emotional at his last international match against the Netherlands had gone viral. It was the third and final ODI against the associate nation where he accounted for 14 off 16.

In what was an emotional final international match for Ross Taylor, the New Zealand batter failed to hold back tears during national anthem ahead of the start of the match and then later, as he walked out to bat one last time,

Netherlands cricketers gave him a guard of honour. . This was his 450th match for New Zealand and he brought his three children – Mackenzie, Jonty, and Adelaide – alongside for the national anthem.

Among the crowd was his wife Victoria and extended family as they witnessed one of the finest batters of his era take the field one last time.

The crowd had to wait until the 39th over to see Taylor walk out to bat after opener Martin Guptill was out on 106 – his 17th international century.

The 38-year-old delighted the fans with a six and was out after trying for a slog-sweep but managing a top-edge to be caught and bowled by Logan van Beek.

He returned to the dressing room amidst standing ovation and even brought out his tongue, a reminder of his trademark celebration.

