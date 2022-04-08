Ross Taylor's Response to Sachin Tendulkar Takes Everyone by Surprise

New Zealand‘s Ross Taylor was flooded with congratulatory messages and wishes as he called time on his 16-year long international cricket career.

Sachin Tendulkar also took to Twitter to wish Ross on his retirement. But the Kiwi’s response on social media took everyone by surprise.

IPL 2022: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans - LIVE

Ross responded to Tendulkar’s post in Hindi!

“You’ve been a great ambassador of the game Ross! It was wonderful playing against you. The way you reinvented yourself over the years to adapt is an inspiration for all the young kids aspiring to be cricketers. Heartiest congratulations on a fabulous career,” wrote Sachin on Twitter.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

“Shukria Sachin Bhai, aap ki recognition ke liye. To get this message from my favourite player growing up is an absolute honour,” Ross wrote in reply.

You’ve been a great ambassador of the game Ross! It was wonderful playing against you. The way you reinvented yourself over the years to adapt is an inspiration for all the young kids aspiring to be cricketers.Heartiest congratulations on a fabulous career. pic.twitter.com/RpB62iuuD0 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 4, 2022

Ross Taylor turned out in New Zealand colours for the last time in an ODI against the Netherlands at Seddon Park in Hamilton on April 4. The 38-year old though could manage only 14 runs in his last innings as the Kiwis won comfortably by 115 runs.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here