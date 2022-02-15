ROT vs BRI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For European Cricket League T10 2022, February 15, 3:30 PM IST

ROT vs BRI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League T10 2022 match between Royal Tigers and Brigade: Royal Tigers will look towards continuing their unbeaten ride in the European Cricket Series as they will take on Brigade in the seventh match of the tournament. The Group B fixture will be played at the Cartama Oval in Spain at 3:30 PM IST on February 15, Tuesday.

Royal Tigers outclassed Indo-Bulgarian and Bjorvika in their first two games by seven wickets and 36 runs. The team has delivered all-round performances so far with both bowlers and batters doing their part well.

Brigade, on the other hand, started their journey with a loss against Griffins. The batters lacked the spark as they scored only 79 runs while chasing 130. The team made a comeback in the next game as they secured a win against Indo-Bulgarian by seven wickets.

Ahead of the match between Royal Tigers and Brigade; here is everything you need to know:

ROT vs BRI Telecast

ROT vs BRI match will not be telecast in India.

ROT vs BRI Live Streaming

The Royal Tigers vs Brigade game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ROT vs BRI Match Details

The Royal Tigers vs Brigade contest will be played at the Cartama Oval in Spain at 03:30 PM IST on February 15, Tuesday.

ROT vs BRI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Graeme McCarter

Vice-Captain: Vigneshwaran Jayaraman

Suggested Playing XI for ROT vs BRI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: David Barr

Batters: Harsh Mandhyan, Khaibar Deldar, Adam McDaid, Iftikhar Hussain

Allrounders: Ryan Barr, Zahir Safi, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman

Bowlers: Ryan MacBeth, Graeme McCarter, Abhishek Kheterpal

ROT vs BRI Probable XIs

Royal Tigers: Emad Khan, Anuj Khanna, Marc Ahuja (c), Khaibar Deldar, Abhishek Ahuja, Abhishek Kheterpal, Zeeshan Kukikhel, Harsh Mandhyan, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman, Sufiyan Mohammed, Zahir Safi

Brigade: David Barr, David Murdock, Adam McDaid, Iftikhar Hussain, Jack Hall, Ewan Wilson, Oisin Reynolds, Graeme McCarter, Nick Gray, Ryan Barr, Ryan MacBeth

