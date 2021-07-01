ROT vs BUB Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today’s ECS T10 Hungary 2021 Royal Tigers vs Budapest Blinders Match, July 1, 4:30 PM IST Thursday

ROT vs BUB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Royal Tigers and Budapest Blinders ECS T10 Hungary 2021: Royal Tigers and Budapest Blinders will be locking horns against each other in the next two matches of the ongoing ECS T10 Hungary 2021 tournament on Thursday, July 1. The match will be played at the GB Oval, in Szodliget and the first encounter is scheduled to begin at 04:30 pm (IST).

The Royal Tigers have had an all-round good performances in the tournament. They have won three of their four matches including back-to-back wins in the third and fourth matchesby 56 runs and 40 runs, respectively,against Blinders Blizzards. Now, they will be looking to continue their momentum in this game too.

On the other hand, Budapest Blinders have won four of their six games thus far. They started off with back-to-back wins over Blinders Blizzards in the opening two fixtures before going down by 11 runs against United Csalad in the third fixture. However, the Budapest Blinders bounced back by registering 32 runs in the fourth reverse fixture.

Fans can expect cracking encounters in the evening as both top sides square off against each other in a reverse fixture, which will begin at 06:30 pm (IST) at the same venue.

Ahead of the match between Royal Tigers and Budapest Blinders; here is everything you need to know:

ROT vs BUB Telecast

Not televised in India.

ROT vs BUB Live Streaming

The match between ROT vs BUB is available to livestream on FanCode website and app.

ROT vs BUB Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, July 1 at the GB Oval, in Szodliget. The first game will start at 04:30 pm and the second one at 06:30 pm (IST).

ROT vs BUB captain, vice-captain

Captain: Abbas Ghani

Vice-captain: Abhishek Kheterpal

ROT vs BUB Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Stan Ahuja

Batsmen: Ali Farasat, Khaibar Deldar, Harsh Mandhyan, Zeeshan Khan,

All-rounders: Abhishek Kheterpal, Abbas Ghani, Ali Yalmaz

Bowlers: Akram Malik, Nisantha Liyanage, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman

ROT vs BUB Probable XIs

Royal Tigers: Harsh Mandhyan, Habib Deldar, Ruturaj Sawant, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman, Abhishek Kheterpal, Stan Ahuja (WK), Khaibar Deldar (C), Venkata Narashiman, Abhitesh Prashar, Akram Malik, Zeeshan Khan.

Budapest Blinders: Steffan Gooch (C), Sandeep Mohandas, Maaz Bhaiji, Mahela Daub, Nisantha Liyanage, Ali Yalmaz, Asanka Weligamage, Ali Farasat, Muhammad Irfan Ghani, Abbas Ghani, Izhar Khan (WK)

