ROT vs GRI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League T10 2022 match between Royal Tigers and Griffins: The second round of the European Cricket League T10 2022 will commence with an encounter between Royal Tigers and Griffins. The first playoff will be played at the Cartama Oval in Spain at 01:30 PM IST on February 17, Thursday.

Royal Tigers were excellent during the league stage of the T10 Championship. The team finished at the top of the table with just one loss from five league matches. Royal’s only loss came against Brigade by eight runs after they failed to chase 112.

Coming to Griffins, they ended at third place with two losses and three victories. The team lacked consistency in the tournament. Griffins’ last league match was against Royal Tigers only.

Tigers had the last laugh during the match as they secured a victory by eight runs. They scored 107 runs in their allotted ten overs while Griffins ended up with only 99.

Ahead of the match between Royal Tigers and Griffins; here is everything you need to know:

ROT vs GRI Telecast

ROT vs GRI match will not be telecasted in India.

ROT vs GRI Live Streaming

The Royal Tigers vs Griffins game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

ROT vs GRI Match Details

The Royal Tigers vs Griffins contest will be played at the Cartama Oval in Spain at 01:30 PM IST on February 17, Thursday.

ROT vs GRI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Zeeshan Khan

Vice-Captain- Luke Le Tissier

Suggested Playing XI for ROT vs GRI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Glenn Le Tissier

Batters: Harsh Mandhyan, David Hooper, Safi Zahir

All-rounders: Luke Le Tissier, Jordon Martel, Zeeshan Khan, Adam Martel

Bowlers: Abhishek Kheterpal, Luke Bichard, Adam Wakeford

ROT vs GRI Probable XIs:

Royal Tigers: Harsh Mandhyan, Abhishek Ahuja, Safi Zahir, Zeeshan Khan, Khaibar Deldar, Abhishek Kheterpal, Akramullah Malikzada, Venkata Narashiman, Marc Ahuja, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman, Abhitesh Prashar

Griffins: Jason Martin (wk), Luke Le Tissier (c), Damian Wallen, Adam Martel, David Hooper, Daniel Le Messurier, Dane Mullen, Luke Bichard, Adam Wakeford, Jordon Martel, Glenn Le Tissier

