ROT vs UCB Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For ECS T10 Hungary 2021, June 28 4:30 PM IST Monday

ROT vs UCB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Hungary Match between Royal Tigers vs United Csalad: The Royal Tigers will take on United Csalad in the third and fourth match of the ECS T10 Hungary as the European Cricket Series shifts from Malta to Hungary. The third and fourth match of ECS T10 Hungary between Royal Tigers and United Csalad will take place at 4:30 pm (IST) and 6:30 pm (IST) respectively on Monday at the GB Oval in Szodliget.

The Royal Tigers are the most successful cricket club team in Hungary, with seven Hungarian championship titles. They also won the inaugural season of the ECS T10 Hungary last year.

In the last edition of the league, the Royal Tigers were unbeaten at the Group stage and took the trophy home by defeating Cobra CC in the final.

On the other hand, United Csalad, are making their debut in European Cricket Series with the Hungary edition. The United Csalad were formed last year and somehow managed to rope in several stars from the ECS T10 Hungary 2020, including the likes of Amit Parihar and Vinoth Ravindran.

After acquiring the services of some top quality cricketers, United Csalad will look to surprise a few on their ECS debut.

Ahead of the ECS T10 Hungary match between Royal Tigers and United Csalad; here is everything you need to know:

ROT vs UCB Telecast

The ROT vs UCB match will not be televised in India

ROT vs UCB Live Streaming

The ROT vs UCB match can be live-streamed on FanCode in India.

ROT vs UCB Match Details

The match between ROT and UCB will be played on Monday, June 28 at the GB Oval in Szodliget. The game will start at 4:30 pm (IST).

ROT vs UCB captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Zeeshan Khan

Vice-Captain: Harsh Mandhyan

ROT vs UCB Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Marc Ahuja, Vinoth Ravindran

Batsmen: Harsh Mandhyan, Khaibar Deldar, Zeeshan Khan, Amit Parihar, Ashrith Darapureddy

All-Rounders: Abhitesh Prashar

Bowlers: Habib Deldar, Venkata Narashiman, Dheeraj Gaikwad

sROT vs UCB probable playing XI

Royal Tigers predicted playing XI: Abhishek Kheterpal, Harsh Mandhyan, Khaibar Deldar, Zeeshan Khan, Habib Deldar, Venkata Narashiman, Abhitesh Prashar, Tonmoy Gomes, Marc Ahuja (C), Stan Ahuja and Sufiyan Mohammed (WK).

United Csalad predicted playing XI: Amit Parihar, Ashrith Darapureddy, Hrishi Chekuri, Jack Murrell, Satyam Subhash, Dheeraj Gaikwad, Satyender Parihar, Hassan Ashfaq, Khushal Gabhane, Anil Pattnaik (C & WK), Vinoth Ravindran.

