ROT vs ZAS Dream11 Team Prediction For Today: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For European Cricket League T10 2022, February 16, 1:30 PM IST

ROT vs ZAS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League T10 2022 match between Royal Tigers and Zagreb Sokol: Royal Tigers will go one-on-one against Zagreb Sokol in the 11th match of the European Cricket League T10 2022. The two teams will play against each other at the Cartama Oval in Spain at 1:30 pm IST on February 16, Wednesday.

Royal Tigers got off to a good start in the tournament as they defeated Bjorvika and Indo-Bulgarian in their first two games by 36 runs and seven wickets. After two brilliant performances, the team looked slightly off-color in their last game against Brigade. The bowlers looked ordinary on the 22-yard pitch as the team suffered a loss by eight runs.

Zagreb Sokol have endured a completely different ride in the league. They have lost all their three league matches to languish at the bottom of the Group B points table. Zagreb’s most recent loss came against Indo-Bulgarian by 68 runs.

Ahead of the match between Royal Tigers and Zagreb Sokol; here is everything you need to know:

ROT vs ZAS Telecast

ROT vs ZAS match will not be telecast in India.

ROT vs ZAS Live Streaming

The Royal Tigers vs Zagreb Sokol game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ROT vs ZAS Match Details

The Royal Tigers vs Zagreb Sokol contest will be played at the Cartama Oval in Spain at 1:30 pm IST on February 16, Wednesday.

ROT vs ZAS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Wasal Kamal

Vice-captain: Harsh Mandhyan

Suggested Playing XI for ROT vs ZAS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Sam Houghton, Abhishek Ahuja

Batters: Harsh Mandhyan, Khaibar Deldar, Dan Lazarides, Zahir Safi

Allrounders: Jared Newton, Zeeshan Kukikhel

Bowlers: MD Shaikat, Wasal Kamal, Abhishek Kheterpal

ROT vs ZAS Probable XIs

Royal Tigers: Harsh Mandhyan, Marc Ahuja (c), Khaibar Deldar, Abhishek Ahuja, Abhishek Kheterpal, Zeeshan Kukikhel, Venkata Narashiman, Emad Khan, Anuj Khanna, Sufiyan Mohammed, Zahir Safi

Zagreb Sokol: Sohail Ahmad, Ullah Ahammad, MD Shaikat, Arpit Shukla, David Skinner, Ornob Masum, Sam Houghton, Jared Newton, Wasal Kamal, Suresh Shanmugam, Dan Lazarides

