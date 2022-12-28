Rounak Waghela, 15, Plays U-19 Before U-16 And is Now Strong Contender for Delhi U-25

Rounak Waghela, just 15, is a busy operator in the Delhi cricketing circles at the moment. The all-rounder has already played the U-19 age-group competitions, is currently playing the U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy and could well be fast-tracked into the U-25 side for the upcoming Col CK Nayudu Trophy.

The left-arm spinner, who is also a solid batsman lower down the order, picked 21 wickets in the five U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy fixtures he played and is now busy leading the DDCA U-16 unit in the ongoing Vijay Merchant Trophy. In the pre-quarterfinal clash against Himachal Pradesh, Waghela first rescued the side with the bat, with a brilliant 106, and then returned to pick 6/36 with the ball.

The men who matter in the DDCA circles are keeping a close eye on him and there is a strong possibility that the 15-year-old will feature in the U-25 age-group competitions too.

“He is a very talented player. It is one of those rare situations where a player that young goes on to play U-19 before U-16. He did, and did so well. He is a strong contender to even feature in the U-25 age-groups this year,” says DDCA Joint Secretary Rajan Manchanda.

Closely following the pre-quarters Vijay Merchant Trophy clash on his phone, Manchanda was very pleased with Waghela’s all-round show and even informed Chetan Sharma, chairman of India’s senior selection committee, about the kid.

“I was with the Indian selector (Chetan Sharma) and then Waghela was batting on 30 something. I told him then only that this boy will score a hundred and then pick wickets too. Look at him, he has picked six wickets and helped the side take first innings lead in the knockout fixtures,” says Manchanda.

The U-19 knockout fixture between Delhi and Punjab at Roshanara assured the selectors that Waghela is cut from a different cloth and has a strong cricketing brain with him. In a low-scoring thriller, which Delhi won by one wicket, Waghela picked 5/18 in the second innings to bundle out Punjab for just 103.

“He has been performing consistently and is looking very good. There is no doubt this boy will bring laurels to Delhi cricket in years to come,” says Manchanda.

‘Exceptional talent’

DDCA Cricket Advisory Committee member and former India cricketer Gursharan Singh feels Waghela is an exceptional talent and is being groomed future. According to the domestic stalwart, very rarely a talent like Waghela is found and credits the state’s cricket body for fast-tracking him into senior age-groups.

“He is an exceptional player and don’t forget he is just 15 and has so much cricket ahead of him. Credit should be given where it’s due and I must credit the DDCA for looking after him and making him play U-19 before U-16. If all stays on course, he should play the next level – the senior age groups very soon. Still early days but if groomed properly, he has spark to do really well at the highest level,” says Singh.

