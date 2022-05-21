ROW vs APU Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for MCA T20 Syawal Peace Cup 2022 match, May 21, 11:30 am IST

ROW vs APU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCA T20 Syawal Peace Cup 2022 match between Royal Warriors and Asia Pacific University: Two Group B teams Royal Warriors and Asia Pacific University will start their campaign in the MCA T20 Syawal Peace Cup 2022 on Saturday. Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur will host the first game between the two sides on Saturday, May 21, from 11:30 am IST.

Royal Warriors are the favorites to win the Saturday game and start the T20 league on a promising note. They have a lot of experienced players in their team including Muhammad Hafiz, Uddipta Chattopadhyay, and Yellappagari Chandramohan Reddy.

As far as Asia Pacific University, they are a relatively new team in the competition. Asia Pacific are relying more on young and skilled players to take them through the competition. Ishaq Muzamil, Advait Marathe, and Pavan Kashyap are some of the key players for the team.

Ahead of the match between Royal Warriors and Asia Pacific University, here is everything you need to know:

ROW vs APU Telecast

Royal Warriors vs Asia Pacific University game will not be telecast in India.

ROW vs APU Live Streaming

The MCA T20 Syawal Peace Cup 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ROW vs APU Match Details

ROW vs APU match will be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur at 11:30 am IST on May 21, Saturday.

ROW vs APU Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Pavan Kashyap

Vice-Captain – Advait Marathe

Suggested Playing XI for ROW vs APU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ammar Uzair Fikri

Batters: Muhammad Hafiz, Uddipta Chattopadhyay, Ishaq Muzamil, Advait Marathe

All-rounders: Muhammad Syamil Fadzli, Syahmi Zufayri Afindi, Pavan Kashyap

Bowlers: Yellappagari Chandramohan Reddy, Mohamad Aslam, Sandeep Taneeru

ROW vs APU Probable XIs:

Royal Warriors: Lavakumar Deergasi, Uddipta Chattopadhyay, Krishna Chaitanya Varma, Muhammad Hafiz, Muhammad Syamil Fadzli, Muhammad Asyqal Zakari, Syahmi Zufayri Afindi, Sandeep Taneeru, Yellappagari Chandramohan Reddy, Ankit bipinchandra, Abhishek Parashar

Asia Pacific University: Ishaq Muzamil, Ammar Uzair Fikri, Usman Hashmi, Advait Marathe, Daniyal Hashmi, Pavan Kashyap, Mohammad Afiq, Mohamad Aslam, Santosh Sridhar, Vishvaruben Kumar, Kanagala Dharma

