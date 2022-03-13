ROW vs TW Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for MCA T20 Clubs Invitation 2022 match, March 13, 01:00 PM IST

ROW vs TW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCA T20 Clubs Invitation 2022 match between Royal Warriors and Tamco Warriors: Royal Warriors and Tamco Warriors will square off against each other in the third match of the MCA T20 Clubs Invitation 2022. The game will be conducted at the Kinrara Academy Oval at 01:00 PM IST on March 13, Sunday.

Royal Warriors made a dream start to the tournament as they defeated KL Stars in their first game. The team delivered an all-around performance as both the batters and bowlers scripted victory for the team. Stars scored 139 runs in their allotted 20 overs and the Warriors easily chased the total within 15.5 overs.

Tamco Warriors, on the other hand, head into the Sunday game after playing against Global Stars in their first game. The team will hope for good performances from their senior players including Kazi Nazmul Islam, Dhivendran Mogan, and Anil Kumar Thakur.

Ahead of the match between Royal Warriors and Tamco Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

ROW vs TW Telecast

Royal Warriors vs Tamco Warriors game will not telecast in India

ROW vs TW Live Streaming

The MCA T20 Clubs Invitation 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ROW vs TW Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Kinrara Academy Oval at 01:00 PM IST on March 13, Sunday.

ROW vs TW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Kashif Khan

Vice-Captain - Harinderjit Singh Sekhon

Suggested Playing XI for ROW vs TW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kazi Nazmul Islam

Batters: Harinderjit Singh Sekhon, Sandeep Taneeru, Anil Kumar Thakur, Apurav Krishna Koyande

All-rounders: Shahdul Hameed Sahib, Ramesh Nallapu, Michael Masih

Bowlers: Naga-Vijay Babu Marakani, Dhivendran Mogan, Haiqal Khair

ROW vs TW Probable XIs:

Royal Warriors: Naga-Vijay Babu Marakani, Harinderjit Singh Sekhon, Sandeep Taneeru, Senthil Manickam Rajendran, Syed Aziz, Shahdul Hameed Sahib, Ramesh Nallapu, Thomas Bernando Antonysamy, Abraham Joseph Cherian, Krishna Chaitanya Varma, Devendiran Paramanantham

Tamco Warriors: Dhivendran Mogan, Kazi Nazmul Islam, Mohsin Zaman, Anil Kumar Thakur, Apurav Krishna Koyande, Michael Masih, Sharvin Muniandy, Haiqal Khair, Kamran Hameed, Sumit Potbhare, MD Ahad Hossian

