Roy Hopeful Consistent White-ball Success Helps in Ashes Call-up

"Absolutely," said Roy when asked if he could use his white-ball success as a launching pad for a place in Ashes squad. "If that call comes, then happy days. I've just got to work hard and make sure my game is in order if and when I do get that Test call."
Roy started his tour of the Caribbean in typical belligerent style slamming 110 from just 82 deliveries against the University of West Indies Vice-Chancellor's XI, as England took the warm-up game by 171 runs.
There have been clamours for Roy's inclusion in the Test squad after England haven't been able to find a suitable replacement for Alastair Cook at the top of the order. The likes of Rory Burns, Keaton Jennings and Joe Denly have all been tried in the recent past but have failed to make a lasting impact.
Former England captain Nasser Hussain in an interview recently said that he had a gut feel that England really wanted Roy in the Ashes squad.
“My gut feel is that the person England really want to come in to play in the Ashes is Jason Roy - but you can't just fly Roy out here,” Hussain told Sky Sports.
"This is the quandary they have. They might stick with Jennings and then hope that Roy has early season form - but Roy bats in the middle order for Surrey as well. So there are problems."
Roy though isn't fretting over what the future holds for him.
"It's not a case of, 'Yeah, it's going to happen' or, 'No, it's not going to'. It's a case of making sure I'm the best cricketer I can be if that chance comes about," said Roy.
First Published: February 19, 2019, 6:47 PM IST