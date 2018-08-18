Loading...
The 28-year-old was dismissed for a golden duck by 17-year-old Afghanistan off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman while playing a T20 Blast game against Hampshire on Wednesday. He then threw his bat in frustration which unfortunately for him bounced back and hit him flush on his face.
"I'm extremely embarrassed and apologetic to my team mates and fans for this moment of stupidity," said Roy after the bizarre injury. "Following my dismissal on Wednesday evening, I threw my bat into the ground purely out of self-frustration. It bounced, hit me, and as a result, I sustained the injury.
"I've never been so motivated and so positive about my game, and I assure you I will learn from my mistake as I am my own biggest critic."
Thankfully for Surrey, Aaron Finch's explosive 16-ball 44 ensured Roy's absence wasn't felt as they beat Glamorgan by 24 runs (DLS method). That, however, wasn't enough to save Surrey from elimination as they finished on fifth place with Somerset, Kent, Sussex and Gloucestershire qualifying for the quarter finals of the T20 Blast.
Roy has been in supreme touch over the past few seasons and was instrumental in England's 5-0 thrashing of Australia in June. The dashing opener smashed 304 runs in five outings, ending as the highest scorer of the series. In the recent limited-overs series against India as well, Roy was in impressive touch. However, he could not replicate the same form in the T20 Blast managing just a fifty across eight games.
The first of the four quarter-finals will be played between Kent and Lancashire on August 23.
First Published: August 18, 2018, 3:19 PM IST