ROY vs KGS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 match, June 02, 01:30 PM IST

ROY vs KGS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 match between Royals and Kings: The Royals need to notch up a victory in the Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 at the earliest to stay relevant. The team is at the rock bottom after winning just two of nine league games.

Royals’ last defeat in the competition came against Smashers by 56 runs. The team failed to chase a target of 149 runs and ended up with 92 runs. Priyam Ashish put up a good performance but his knock of 39 runs wasn’t enough to take the team home.

On the other hand, Kings are doing well. They have ten points from four wins, three losses, and two tie games. Kings will have momentum on their side as they defeated the Warriors in their last match by five runs. Vaibhav Singh scalped three wickets to help his team score an important victory.

Ahead of the match between Royals and Kings, here is everything you need to know:

ROY vs KGS Telecast

Royals vs Kings game will not be telecast in India

ROY vs KGS Live Streaming

The Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ROY vs KGS Match Details

ROY vs KGS match will be played at the CAP Siechem Ground in Pondicherry at 01:30 PM IST on June 02, Thursday.

ROY vs KGS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Kamaleeshwaran

Vice-Captain – Raghupathy R

Suggested Playing XI for ROY vs KGS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Muhammed Salmanul Faris, Raghupathy R

Batters: Kamaleeshwaran, Thivagar, Prabhgaran Lokesh, M Rathinam

All-rounders: Bhupender Chauhan, Arvindaraj Arulprakasam

Bowlers: SB Sai Chetan, B Swaroop, Magesh S

ROY vs KGS Probable XIs:

Royals: Raghupathy R(c), Prabhgaran Lokesh, P Rajan L, Kaladi Nagur Babu, SB Sai Chetan, Janarthanan N, S Sabari, Santosh Kumaran, Priyam Ashish, Murugan P, Arvindaraj Arulprakasam

Kings: Bhupendar Chauhan, Murugan K, A Kamaleeshwaran, G Thivagar, Aravind Raj R(c), Rajaram S, Magesh S, Muhammed Salmanul Faris(wk), M Rathinam, B Swaroop, Satish Jangir

