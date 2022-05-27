ROY vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 match, May 27, 02:00 PM IST

ROY vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 match between Royals and Patriots:

The table-toppers Patriots will clash with wooden-spooners Royals in the upcoming match of the Pondicherry T10 tournament 2022.

Royals need to cause a turnaround in the league at the earliest to avoid getting ruled out of the race. They are currently at the bottom with just one victory from six league matches. The team recorded its fourth consecutive defeat in its last game by losing to the Warriors by five wickets. The batters did well as they scored 120 runs in ten overs. However, the bowlers failed to capitalize on the momentum and the Warriors chased the target within 9.1 overs.

On the other hand, the Patriots have four wins, one loss, and one tie game. They are at the top of the table with nine points. The team lost its first game in the Pondicherry T10 in its last match against Smashers. Patriots incurred a loss against Smashers as they fell just three runs short while chasing 110 runs.

Ahead of the match between Royals and Patriots, here is everything you need to know:

ROY vs PAT Telecast

Royals vs Patriots game will not be telecast in India

ROY vs PAT Live Streaming

The Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ROY vs PAT Match Details

ROY vs PAT match will be played at the CAP Siechem Ground in Pondicherry at 02:00 PM IST on May 27, Friday.

ROY vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Aravindaraj Arulprakasam

Vice-Captain – Parameeswaran

Suggested Playing XI for ROY vs PAT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Naveen Karthikeyan, Raghupathy

Batters: Logesh P, Parameeswaran, Shashank

All-rounders: Aravindaraj Arulprakasam, Krishna Pandya, Sabari Sakthivel

Bowlers: Avinash Badrinath, Nitheeshwar Elangovan, Nitesh Thakur N

ROY vs PAT Probable XIs:

Royals: Nitesh Thakur N, Ragupathy R (c & wk), Janarthanan N, Logesh Prabagaran, Sabari Rajasegar, Sabari Sakthivel, Murugan P, Pradeep Rajan L, SB Sai Chetan, Aravindaraj Arulprakasam, V Manga Sumanth

Patriots: Nithin Kumar, Krishna Pandya, Shashank V, Naveen Kaarthikeyan D (c & wk), Parameeswaran S, Yathish Kumar N, Prasanna Hajare, Nitheeshwar Elangovan, Venkadesan S, Avinash Badrinath, Subramaniyan K

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here