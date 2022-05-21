ROY vs SMA Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022, May 21, 11 AM IST

ROY vs SMA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 match between Royals and Smashers: Royals and Smashers will be eager to continue their good ride in the Pondicherry T10 Tournament when they will have a faceoff on Saturday. CAP Siechem Ground in Pondicherry will host the much-fancied game between the two sides on May 21 from 11 AM IST.

Royals’ first game against the Kings ended in a tie. Chasing the total of 117, skipper Raghupathy R gave his team a perfect start. He smacked 75 runs off just 31 balls. However, the middle-order batters failed to continue the momentum and the team ended up with 116 runs. Coming to play on Saturday, the Royals will hope for the players to follow in the footsteps of their captain and deliver good performances with the bat.

Coming to Smashers, they scored a brilliant win over the Eagles in their first game. It was a terrific batting performance by Smashers as they chased the total of 75 runs within 7.5 overs. The big win must have filled the team with confidence and they will hope to capitalize on the same on Saturday.

Ahead of the match between Royals and Smashers, here is everything you need to know:

ROY vs SMA Telecast

Royals vs Smashers game will not be telecast in India

ROY vs SMA Live Streaming

The Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ROY vs SMA Match Details

ROY vs SMA match will be played at the CAP Siechem Ground in Pondicherry at 11 AM IST on May 21, Saturday.

ROY vs SMA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Karthik B Nair

Vice-Captain: Raghupathy R

Suggested Playing XI for ROY vs SMA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Kaladi Nagur Babu, Mathavan M

Batters: Mohit Mittan, Raghupathy R, Prabhgaran Lokesh

All-rounders: Karthik B Nair, Arvindaraj Arulprakasam, P Rajan L

Bowlers: Janarthanan, Akshay Jain S, Vijay Rajaram

ROY vs SMA Probable XIs

Royals: Murugan P, Arvindaraj Arulprakasam, Raghupathy R(c), P Rajan L, Kaladi Nagur Babu, Prabhgaran Lokesh, SB Sai Chetan, S Sabari, Santosh Kumaran, Priyam Ashish, Janarthanan N

Smashers: Vijay Rajaram, Mohammed Shafeequddin, Mathavan M, Mohit Mittan, R Adithya Reddy, Karthik B Nair, Akshay Jain S, Rishi Raut, Vinay Singh, P Sunil Kumar, S Ashwath

