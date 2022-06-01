Royal Challengers Bangalore Become Most Tweeted About Team in IPL 2022

It has been the same old story for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022. The Faf du Plessis-led side did manage to qualify for the playoffs but eventually, they crashed out of IPL after enduring a seven-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2. The IPL season has undoubtedly been a heartbreaking one for Bangalore fans and supporters but the official statement released by Twitter India might do very well to lift their mood.

According to the statement, the Bangalore side has managed to clinch a victory on Twitter as they have become the most tweeted about franchise this season. Bangalore were followed by the IPL 2021 champions Chennai Super Kings in the second spot and five-time champions Mumbai Indians, who were the third most talked about team on Twitter. Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals clinched the fourth and fifth spot respectively.

“While Gujarat Titans, won the tournament trophy, Royal Challengers Bangalore won on Twitter – becoming the most Tweeted about team of the season. The team’s former skipper, Virat Kohli, also remained the talk of the timelines on the service — becoming the most Tweeted about player of the season,” read the official statement.

“Royal Challengers Bangalore grabbed the top spot among most Tweeted about teams this season while Chennai Super Kings, who’ve won the trophy four times, and five-time champions Mumbai Indians grabbed the second and third spots respectively,” the release further stated.

On the other hand, former Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli failed to do anything significant in IPL but he managed to claim the top spot in the list of most tweeted about players. The former Indian skipper amassed 341 runs at an average of 22.73 in 16 matches. He notched up just two fifties in IPL 2022.

Kohli was followed by Chennai skipper MS Dhoni. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, and Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis were the remaining players in the top five of the list.

Debutants Gujarat Titans were the champions of the IPL 2022 season. The Hardik Pandya-led side defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the final.

