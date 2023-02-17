Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Schedule IPL 2023: RCB Clash Against Mumbai Indians in Their Opener

Royal Challengers Bangalore will start their IPL 2023 campaign against rivals Mumbai Indians at their home ground M Chinnasamy Stadium on April 2. RCB have a massive fanbase despite not winning a trophy since the inception of the tournament. They made big changes in the squad last season as Virat Kohli stepped down as captain and Faf du Plessis who was bought in the mega auction was named the new skipper.

The move worked well for RCB as they qualified for the playoffs in IPL 2023 despite Kohli’s poor performance throughout the season. They found new heroes in young Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed and Wanindu Hasaranga.

The Bangalore-based franchise retained their core players for this season - like Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, and Glenn Maxwell. Going ahead, the think-tank has also shown faith in several youngsters like Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai and Mahipal Lomror and decided to retain them.

While they added players like Reece Topley and Will Jacks in IPL Auction to add more strength to the unit.

The much-awaited fifteenth season of the tournament will get underway on March 31, with Gujarat Titans squaring off against Chennai Super Kings in Ahemdabad.

Here is the full schedule of RCB in IPL 2023

Match 1: April 2, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Bengaluru (7:30PM IST)

Match 2: April 6, 2023 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)

Match 3: April 10, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants, Bengaluru (3:30PM IST)

Match 4: April 15, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Bengaluru (3:30PM IST)

Match 5: April 17, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Bengaluru (7:30PM IST)

Match 6: April 20, 2023 - Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mohali (3:30PM IST)

Match 7: April 23, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Bengaluru (3:30PM IST)

Match 8: April 26, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Bengaluru (7:30PM IST)

Match 9: May 1, 2023 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lucknow (7:30PM IST)

Match 10: May 6, 2023 - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi (7:30PM IST)

Match 11: May 9, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai (7:30PM IST)

Match 12: May 14, 2023 - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Jaipur (3:30PM IST)

Match 13: May 18, 2023 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Hyderabad (7:30PM IST)

Match 14: May 21, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans, Bengaluru (7:30PM IST)

