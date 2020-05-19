Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Royal Challengers Bangalore Hosts ‘Guess the Player’ Challenge, Can You Identify These Bowlers?

The team has put five stills in a graphic which only shows a part of the bowling action. The challenge is to guess the names of all five players from just that much.

Trending Desk |May 19, 2020, 4:57 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore Hosts 'Guess the Player' Challenge, Can You Identify These Bowlers?

Cricket lovers are having a tough time due to the lack of games during the lockdown. In order to keep them engaged, the social media pages of International Cricket Council (ICC) and Indian Premier League (IPL) teams post various quiz challenges along with blast from the past photos and videos.

Royal Challengers Bangalore too has joined this bandwagon now. The team has put five stills in a graphic which only shows a part of the bowling action. The challenge is to guess the names of all five players from just that much.

The caption of the post read, “How well do you know your Challengers? Can you tell us who these RCB stars are just from their action? #PlayBold”

Quite a few fans and followers of the team have commented their answer, mentioning their answers. The majority of the guesses said the players are probably Dale Steyn, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal and Umesh Yadav.

This year’s IPL has been postponed indefinitely. In an official statement, secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India, Jay Shah had said, “Due to the evolving global health concerns regarding COVID-19 and lockdown measures implemented by the Government of India to contain the spread of the pandemic, the IPL Governing Council of the BCCI has decided that the IPL 2020 Season will be suspended till further notice.”

