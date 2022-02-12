CricketNext

Royal Challengers Bangalore Auction 2022 Live Updates: Full List of Players Bought by RCB on Day 1
Royal Challengers Bangalore Auction 2022 Live Updates: Full List of Players Bought by RCB on Day 1

RCB's Harshal Patel celebrates his hat-trick with Mohammad Siraj (BCCI/IPL Photo)

Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Players List IPL Mega Auction Day 1: Here's the full list of batters, bowlers and allrounders bought by RCB on Saturday.

Cricketnext Staff

RCB Players List: Royal Challengers Bangalore will be hoping to end their long wait for a maiden IPL trophy this time around as they rebuild their squad. The three-time finalists retained three players ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction including Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj.

RCB, who made the playoffs last season, spent Rs 33 crore on retaining the three players while releasing the rest. Out of their total purse of Rs 90 crore, they now have Rs 57 crore remaining which they will hope to build a fresh squad that can bring the silverware home.

They have 22 open slots (each team can have a maximum squad of 25 players) and of which seven could be overseas.

Here’s how RCB spent their money on Day 1 of IPL 2022 Mega Auction:

Players Retained:

  1. Virat Kohli (Rs 15 crore)
  2. Glenn Maxwell (Rs 11 crore)
  3. Mohammed Siraj (Rs 7 crore).

Players Bought on Day 1: 

  • Faf du Plessis – 7 crore
  • Harshal Patel – 10.75 crore
  • Wanindu Hasranga - 10.75 crore

first published:February 12, 2022, 15:43 IST