Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad Against Chennai Super Kings: Probable Playing 11s for RCB vs CSK IPL 2022 Match 49

Royal Challengers Bangalore will desperately want to get back to the winning track as they face Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday in IPL 2022. The 49th match of IPL 2022 is scheduled to take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Bangalore come into the fixture after suffering three defeats in their last three matches.

On the other hand, Chennai secured a 13-run triumph against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last IPL match. Dhoni’s return as Chennai skipper could not have been a better one as the defending champions managed to keep their chances of qualifying for the IPL playoffs alive.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Possible Starting XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Starting Line-up: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (captain), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Chennai Super Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (captain and wicketkeeper), Simarjeet Singh, Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad for 2022 IPL: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Luvnith Sisodia, David Willey

Chennai Super Kings squad for 2022 IPL: MS Dhoni (captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayadu, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitch Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma

