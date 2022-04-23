Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad Against Sunrisers Hyderabad: Probable Playing 11s for RCB vs SRH IPL 2022 Match 36

Royal Challengers Bangalore will aim for a third consecutive victory when they will be facing Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL tomorrow at the Brabourne Stadium, in Mumbai.

In their last IPL match, the Faf du Plessis-led side had secured 18-run win against Lucknow Super Giants. Bangalore (10 points) are currently at second spot in the IPL standings.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad will come into the fixture after bagging an impressive four-match winning streak. In their last match, Kane Williamson’s men had clinched a seven-wicket victory against Punjab Kings.

Hyderabad (eight points) presently find themselves at the fifth spot on IPL points table.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Possible Staring XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Starting Line-up: Anuj Rawat, Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Starting Line-up: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad for 2022 IPL: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Luvnith Sisodia, David Willey

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad for 2022 IPL: Kane Williamson (captain), Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, J Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Saurabh Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi

