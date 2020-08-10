Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad Has to Help Virat Kohli if They Want Success: Brett Lee

With IPL 2020 around the corner, fans like the cricketers and franchises themselves are preparing for an exciting tournament. However, understandably, the tournament will be played in a different scenario due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The IPL 2020 will begin from September 19 this year with the final to be played on November 10th.
The new surroundings could help a team like Royal Challengers Bangalore, especially since they also have a balanced squad feel pundits. Kohli’s RCB is yet to win the title.
Former Australia cricketer Brett Lee, though, believes that there is another thing which Kohli should do to succeed in IPL this year. “I just want Kohli to go out there and enjoy his cricket, take all the pressure off himself as a captain and player,” Lee said in the latest episode of Star Sports’ Cricket Connected chat show.
“Because he is so good at that level, I think sometimes with all the pressure going around in the team, people are failing, he tries to get all the players on his back and tries to carry them,” Lee further explained. “All the RCB squad should help out in taking all the pressure off Kohli.”
Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, meanwhile praised RCB buy Aaron Finch whom he said could be another big player for the franchise apart from Kohli and AB de Villiers. “Aaron Finch is the guy whom I hope can give them a little bit of steadiness. They have a lot of class, flash and brilliance and then Aaron Finch can become the guy who can hold it all together,” Manjrekar said on the same show.
Lee concurred with Manjrekar and went on to add that Kohli should make Finch his deputy this year. “I think Aaron Finch could play the role of vice-captain to Virat Kohli,” he said.
