- 3rd ODI - 16 Sep, WedMatch Ended302/7(50.0) RR 6.04
ENG
AUS305/7(50.0) RR 6.04
Australia beat England by 3 wickets
- 2nd ODI - 13 Sep, SunMatch Ended231/9(50.0) RR 4.62
ENG
AUS207/10(50.0) RR 4.62
England beat Australia by 24 runs
- Match 1 - 19 Sep, SatUp Next
MI
CSK
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 2 - 20 Sep, SunUp Next
DC
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
Royal Challengers Bangalore to Pay Tribute to Covid Heroes Through IPL 2020
Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday unveiled a tribute jersey to acknowledge the efforts and honour the sacrifices by frontline warriors during Covid-19 pandemic.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: September 17, 2020, 8:51 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday unveiled a tribute jersey to acknowledge the efforts and honour the sacrifices by frontline warriors during Covid-19 pandemic. The team will proudly don a tribute jersey with the message “My Covid Heroes” both during training and matches for the entire tournament. The message will be displayed on the back of both the jerseys. RCB team will also be supporting GiveIndia Foundation by donating the proceeds from the auction of the jerseys that players wear during the season’s first RCB match.
Captain Virat Kohli launched the jersey in an online event in the presence of RCB players Parthiv Patel, Devdutt Paddikal and Chariman Sanjeev Churiwala.
“In the past few months, whenever I heard the stories of the Covid Heroes it has given me literal goosebumps. These real challengers have made the country proud and inspired all of us to be more persistent and dedicated to our efforts to build a better tomorrow. I am truly proud to wear RCB’s “My Covid Heroes” jersey as a sign of solidarity and gratitude to everyone who is right now going the extra mile to support the community at large. They have batted day and night and fought on the field, and I am honoured to call them my heroes,” said Kohli during the launch.
The players also interacted with a few of the frontline warriors as well. Also through the season RCB players would be paying tribute to all the Covid Heroes and sharing some of the inspirational stories on the team’s Social Media Handles with the intent to inspire millions of RCB’s fans to embrace this hero spirit and be Real Challengers in their own context.
The wait is over! Here is our Real Challenger Swati Raval, an epitome of courage. During these difficult times she truly displayed the Challenger Spirit by flying stranded Indians from Italy. Watch her full story here. @swati_raval_79 #PlayBold #MyCovidHeroes #WeAreChallengers #ChallengeAccepted
Swati Rawal - Air India commercial pilot, brought home 263 Indians stranded in Italy, a country ravaged by the COVID-19 outbreak. Her safe return infused hope and optimism in hundreds of Indians and their families.
When the spreading virus posed a challenge these heroes gave flight to a new way to fight the pandemic. Sagar Gupta’s drones flew over Delhi spraying disinfectants and containing the virus from above. Watch to know more! #PlayBold #MyCovidHeroes #WeAreChallengers #ChallengeAccepted
Sagar Gupta Naugriya co-founder of Indian Robotics Solutions since 2015- habituated with building drones for agricultural utility, they quickly scheme a successful launch for their Corona Combat Drone (CCD) to sanitize the overgrowing and stuffy neighbourhoods of Delhi. With permission from the NDMC (North Delhi Municipal Corporation), drones manned by trained pilots create hygienic conditions for congested and overpopulation slums in Delhi. A liquid is sprayed from above these areas to prevent the spread of the virus in such overwhelming conditions.
It takes a big heart to put others before yourself. Meet our Real Challenger, Akshay Kothwale, who did not flinch even once before spending the money saved for his wedding to help people get food and essentials. Watch his full story here. #PlayBold #MyCovidHeroes #WeAreChallengers #ChallengeAccepted
Akshay Kothawale - A 30-year-old auto-rickshaw driver in Pune, had saved 2 lakhs for his wedding. When it got delayed due to lockdown, he decided to put the money to better use, feeding migrant workers in Pune. He has been distributing ration kits, towels and clothes to the migrant workers from different cities who are stuck in Pune due to the lockdown.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|3882
|105
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking