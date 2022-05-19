Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Live Streaming: How to Watch IPL 2022 Coverage on TV And Online in India

Royal Challengers Bangalore must win against Gujarat Titans on Thursday to keep their chances of qualifying for IPL playoffs alive. The match between Bangalore and Gujarat will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Fifth-placed Bangalore have so far secured 14 points from 13 matches but a win against Gujarat will not be enough for the Faf du Plessis-led side to qualify for the next stage. Bangalore will have to depend on other teams in order to secure their berth in the IPL playoff. Bangalore come into the fixture after enduring a 54-run defeat against Punjab Kings in their last encounter.

On the other hand, league leaders Gujarat Titans became the first team in the current edition of IPL to qualify for the next stage.

Ahead of Thursday’s (May 19) IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans; here is all you need to know:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) Possible XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Line-up: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (captain), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Gujarat Titans Predicted Line-up: Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

