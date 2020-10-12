- Match 27 - 11 Oct, SunMatch Ended162/4(20.0) RR 8.1
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020, Match 28 Predicted XIs: Playing XI for Indian Premier League 2020
The Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will go toe-to-toe with Dinesh Karthik's Kolkata Knight Riders in match 28 of the ongoing Indian Premier League.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 12, 2020, 11:20 AM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are back in the game in a greater form. The team tasted an incredible win by conquering Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last outing. The Virat Kohli-led squad will go toe-to-toe with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their upcoming match.
Both RCB and KKR have pulled off crucial wins in their last few matches. While RCB stunningly knocked off CSK and arrested a magnificent victory, KKR put their rival KXIP in their place with an all-round performance.
The skippers - Virat Kohli (RCB) and Dinesh Karthik(KKR), have been going well with their bats which is a delight for their respective camps.
Kohli contributed a thrilling score of 90 in RCB total, Chris Morris and Washington Sundar were greatly leading the bowler’s edge. They both picked up important wickets making RCB overall balanced just like the Knights.
While Shubman Gill and Dinesh Kartik’s half-centuries maintained the batting effect, it was Prasidh Krishna and Sunil Narine’s bowling spells that sealed a winning deal for the Kolkata-based outfit. Given Andre Russell’s knee injury, he might give today’s game a skip. However, the KKR skipper himself could be a great hope for the team meanwhile.
In match 28 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), it could chiefly be a face-off between RCB's ominous batting and KKR’s austere bowling. Thus, this fixture between the two squads should be a spine chiller and both will contest mighty for those two points as they seek to square handy to the playoffs.
Royal Challengers Bangalore:
Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Kolkata Knight Riders:
Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, .
