Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab King Probable XIs: RCB May go Unchanged; Harpreet Brar Could Return For PBKS

One win and Royal Challengers Bangalore will have booked their playoffs berth in the ongoing IPL 2021. They have three matches remaining of which they just need to win one and considering the all-round performances in their last two matches resulting in impressive wins, they would be favourites to beat an inconsistent Punjab Kings on Sunday.

In their previous match, against Rajasthan Royals, RCB sailed to a seven-wicket win. They made one change to their playing XI, giving debut to left-arm pacer George Garton who took a wicket but leaked 30 runs in his three overs.

The fact that the next match is being played in Sharjah where scoring runs freely has proved difficult, RCB may want to bring back Wanindu Hasaranga in place of Garton and the Sri Lankan spinner can team up with in-form Yuzvendra Chahal to form a lethal pair.

The only two players in their eleven who may are prone to be benched, as of now, are Daniel Christian and Garton with the rest being automatic choices thanks to their performances in the UAE leg so far. But then again, will they want to disturb the winning combination?

RCB probable XI: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, George Garton, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

PBKS won their previous match, played against Kolkata Knight Riders, as well but it wasn’t a convincing win. It was turning out to be one of their better performances before the old habit of letting the game slip away in the final over resurfaced but thanks to the generosity of their opponents who dropped five catches during their innings, the KL Rahul-led side managed to win by five wickets.

PBKS benched Harpreet Brar for the KKR match with Rahul later explaining it was a difficult decision and taken keeping team combination in mind. However, Brar may be considered for the RCB encounter considering what he did the last time he was against Virat Kohli’s men.

The last time these two sides met in IPL 2021, Brar was the star as he took three wickets including that of Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers apart from hitting an unbeaten 25 off 17 as PBKS won by 34 runs.

PBKS probable XI: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen/Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

