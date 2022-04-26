Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IPL 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online: After suffering a humiliating nine-wicket defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match, Royal Challengers Bangalore will aim to be back with a solid win when they take on Rajasthan Royals tomorrow in IPL. The match will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

In their last match, Bangalore were bundled out for a paltry total of 68. In reply, Hyderabad reached the target with 72 balls remaining.

On the other hand, third-placed Rajasthan Royals will come into the fixture after clinching a 15-run victory against Delhi Capitals, in their last fixture. Sanju Samson’s men have been in fine form in the ongoing season of IPL and they will aim to extend their two-match unbeaten run when they will take on Bangalore on Tuesday.

Ahead of tomorrow’s IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be played?

The 39th IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take place on April 26, Tuesday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) be played?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) begin?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) Possible Starting XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Starting Line-up: Faf du Plessis (captain), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Starting Line-up: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (captain and wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

