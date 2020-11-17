Royal Challengers Bangalore Wish Aaron ‘Aaronator’ Finch on his Birthday

RCB’s official social media handle sent their greeting for their special top-order batsman. The Instagram handle of the franchise shared a post dedicated to the occasion.

Australian batsman Aaron Finch is celebrating his 34th birthday today on November 17. Finch, fondly known as Finchy, is receiving best wishes from across continents on his special day. The right hander was playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore during the Indian Premier League which concluded in the UAE last week.

RCB’s official social media handle sent their greeting for their special top-order batsman. The Instagram handle of the franchise shared a post dedicated to the occasion. The post was captioned, “Wishing our very own, Aaronator, a very happy birthday! Have a smashing one, Finchy!#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers.”

Fellow Aussies including the likes of Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and David Warner took to their respective social media handles to wish Finch on his 34th birthday. Others who sent their best wishes via social media were RCB players Yuvzendra Chahal and Devdutt Paddikal, who sent their greetings for their teammate.

Finch, who previously played for Kings XI Punjab in the IPL, was picked by the RCB franchise ahead of the 2020 season. Finch failed to create an impact throughout the tournament. The Aussie was expected to shine at the top of the order but did not live up to his reputation. In the twelve matches he appeared for RCB this season, Finch was sent at the top order in all of them. He was expected to open alongside youngster Devdutt Padikkal and give the side a good start. He finished his stint for the 13th edition with just 268 runs, and an abysmal average of 22.33 at a strike rate of 111.20.

Despite his lean patch with the bat in the recently concluded Indian Premier League, Finch has been included for both T20 and ODI Australia squad for the upcoming Aus vs Ind series. Not just that, Finch will be leading the side against India. The two-month long tour will begin with the ODI series and the limited-overs will advance in Sydney and Canberra.