Royal Challengers Bangalore's Schedule For IPL 2021: Remaining Matches, Updated Squad, Match Timings And Venues

The Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) made a dominating start to their IPL 2021 campaign. They won their first four matches of he season beating the likes of Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals.

Their first defeat of the campaign came against Chennai Super Kings, which they lost by 69 runs. Kohli’s team bounced back against Delhi Capitals though but then were outclassed by Punjab Kings before the season was suspended.

With five victories and two losses from seven league games, the Bangalore outfit is currently third in the points table. Resuming their campaign in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on September 20, the team will be hoping to continue their terrific ride to end the trophy drought. RCB are one among the three franchises in the T20 league that are yet to win an IPL trophy.

Here’s a full list of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s fixtures in the remainder of IPL 2021.

#September 20, 2021: vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Abu Dhabi (07:30 PM IST)

#September 24, 2021: vs Chennai Super Kings, Sharjah (07:30 PM IST)

#September 26, 2021: vs Mumbai Indians, Dubai (07:30 PM IST)

#September 29, 2021: vs Rajasthan Royals, Dubai (07:30 PM IST)

#October 03, 2021: vs Punjab Kings, Sharjah (03:30 PM IST)

#October 06, 2021: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Abu Dhabi (07:30 PM IST)

#October 08, 2021: vs Delhi Capitals, Dubai (07:30 PM IST)

RCB Full Squad: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyesh Prabhudessai, KS Bharat, Tim David, Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasarangal, Akash Deep, George Garton.

