Royal Challengers Bengaluru Names Prathmesh Mishra as New Chairman

IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore has named Prathmesh Mishra as the new chairman. He is currently the Chief Commercial Officer of Diageo India and will take on this additional responsibility effective July 1, 2021. He takes over the responsibility from Anand Kripalu whose tenure as Managing Director and CEO of Diegeo India ended on June 30, 2021.

Commenting on his expanded role, Prathmesh Mishra, Chief Commercial Officer, Diageo India said, “Royal Challengers Bangalore is an integral part of Diageo India, and all of us share a profound passion for the team. I am excited about adding my shoulder to Virat Kohli, Mike Hesson and Simon Katich and playing bold in everything we do, on and off, the field. I would also like to thank Anand for his tremendous contribution to RCB.”

“Prathmesh leads the Commercial function at Diageo India and is part of its Executive Committee. Prathmesh joined Diageo India in 2014 as the Chief Operations Officer responsible for the Western region. In a short span of time, he also took on the additional national responsibility of the CSD (Canteen Stores Department) business. An industry veteran, Prathmesh has over two decades of experience. Prior to joining Diageo India, he has held positions across sales, marketing, key accounts and customer marketing with Inertia Industries, Mohan Meakins and Pernod Ricard," a press release from RCB quotes as saying.

Earlier RCB had a great season in IPL 2021 where they exceeded expectations with their performance in their season opening win against defending champion Mumbai Indians. Later the tournament was called off as cases of Covid-19 started cropping up within the IPL bio-bubble. Several known names like Michael Hussey, Lakshmipathy Balaji among others from various franchisees were found positive of the deadly virus.

With a new chairman at place, RCB would look to resume the second half of IPL when it begins in late September in UAE.

